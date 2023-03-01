Stephen Stills Announces New Album, ‘Live at Berkeley 1971′

Stephen Stills has announced the release of a new album, Stephen Stills Live at Berkeley 1971, on April 28.

The LP features 14 previously unreleased tracks recorded throughout two nights at the Berkeley Community Theater in Berkeley, Calif. on Aug. 20 and 21, 1971. The set opens with "Love the One You're With," which you can hear below, along with the album's track listing.

Backed by the Memphis Horns on his first solo tour, Stills performed both a solo acoustic set and an electric one. He was joined by David Crosby at Berkeley on two songs, "You Don't Have to Cry” and "The Lee Shore."

"The intimacy of the Berkeley Community Theater seemed to serve as a focal point between the audience and the energy surrounding the social climate of the day," Stills said in a press release. "It was my first tour as a solo artist and these shows were raucous and unrestrained, captured here in these recordings."

Stephen Stills Live at Berkeley 1971 will be available in CD, LP and digital formats, plus a deluxe package that includes four 8x10 photos by photographer Henry Diltz taken during Stills’ first solo tour and a numbered limited-edition self-portrait framed lithograph.

All formats are currently available for pre-order.

Stephen Stills, 'Stephen Stills Live at Berkeley 1971' Track Listing

1. "Love the One You're With"

2. "Do for the Others"

3. "Jesus Gave Love Away for Free"

4. "You Don't Have to Cry" (with David Crosby)

5. "The Lee Shore" (with David Crosby)

6. "Word Game"

7. "Sugar Babe"

8. "49 Bye-Byes/For What It's Worth"

9. "Black Queen"

10. "Know You've Got to Run"

11. "Bluebird Revisited"

12. "Lean on Me"

13. "Cherokee"

[Band Introductions]

14. "Ecology Song"