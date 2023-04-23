Neil Young and Stephen Stills performed together last night at Stills' Light Up the Blues concert, which raised funds for Autism Speaks.

Apart from a brief appearance at an environmental rally in Canada in February, it was Young's first public performance in four years. Other performers included Joe Walsh, Willie Nelson, Sharon Van Etten, Chris Stills (son of Stephen Stills) and Lukas Nelson (son of Willie Nelson) and Promise of the Real.

It was also Young's first time performing with Stills since 2018's Light Up the Blues, though Stills recently revealed that the two musicians take part in weekly jam sessions.

In addition, Graham Nash appeared in a video message, acknowledging the loss of CSNY bandmate David Crosby. A 2013 performance of "Guinnevere" was then played on the screen. "Hello everybody," Nash said [via Rolling Stone]. "David was my best friend for almost 50 years. I'm going to miss him terribly in my life. I think about him every day. I'd like to revisit a beautiful piece of music, David and I doing 'Guinnevere' at Jazz at Lincoln Center with the famous trumpeter Wynton Marsalis. Enjoy the music, and please rejoice. I'm going to miss him every day of my life."

This was followed by Stephen Stills, Chris Stills and Crosby's son James Raymond performing "Wooden Ships."

Young and Stills then performed an 11-song set, backed by Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real. It included selections from Young's solo career, like "Comes a Time" and "Heart of Gold," one CSNY song, "Helpless," plus five Buffalo Springfield songs: "On the Way Home," "Everybody's Wrong," "For What It's Worth," "Bluebird" and "Mr. Soul," the last of which featured Walsh on guitar. The evening concluded with Young and Stills performing "Long May You Run."

You can view some of these performances down below.

Young is scheduled to perform again next weekend at Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concert in Los Angeles.

Watch Neil Young and Stephen Stills Perform 'Helpless' at 2023 Light Up the Blues

Watch Neil Young, Stephen Stills and Joe Walsh Perform 'Mr. Soul' at 2023 Light Up the Blues

Watch Neil Young and Stephen Stills Perform 'Long May You Run' at 2023 Light Up the Blues