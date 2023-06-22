Hear Beck, Bogert and Appice’s ‘Superstition’ From New Live Box

A posthumous live box set from Jeff Beck, Tim Bogert and Carmine Appice titled Live in Japan 1973, Live in London 1974 will arrive on Sept. 15.

The collection is available to preorder now in four-CD and four-LP configurations, with the options of black or purple vinyl. You can see the full track listing and preview the set with a newly released version of Stevie Wonder's "Superstition," recorded at London's Rainbow Theatre in 1974, below.

Live in Japan 1973, Live in London 1974 is dedicated to both the late Beck and Bogert, who died in January 2023 and January 2021, respectively. Although the trio had discussed working together as early as 1967, they didn't set the gears in motion until late 1972, when they entered the studio to record their eponymous debut, which would be their only studio album.

Beck, Bogert & Appice arrived in March 1973 to modest success. The supergroup issued Live in Japan later that year, but it was only available in Japan. Live in London, meanwhile, will be available for the first time in the new box set.

"We surprised a lot of people who were expecting laid-back music," Bogert told the press after the band's 1973 tour supporting its debut. "Mainly we appeal to people who like loud, raunchy, good-time music. We're a raunchy band and we aim to get people turned on."

Looking back at the trio, Appice said in a new statement, "It was artistically fulfilling at the time, but it was too quick ... the fact that we got to play together was great. Jeff, Tim and I did play great together, but before we knew it, it had ended."

Beck, Bogert & Appice, 'Live in Japan 1973, Live in London 1974' Track Listing

Live in Japan 1973

LP One: Side One

1. "Superstition"

2. "Lose Myself With You"

3. "Jeff's Boogie"

Side Two

1. "Going Down"

2. "Boogie"

3. "Morning Dew"

LP Two: Side One

1. "Sweet Sweet Surrender"

2. "Livin' Alone"

3. "I'm So Proud"

4. "Lady"

Side Two

1. "Black Cat Moan"

2. "Why Should I Care"

3. "Plynth / Shotgun" (Medley)

Live in London 1974

LP One: Side One

1. "Satisfied"

2. "Livin' Alone"

3. "Laughing Lady"

Side Two

1. "Lady"

2. "Solid Lifter"

3. "Jizz Wizz"

LP Two: Side One

1. "Name the Missing Word (Prayin')"

2. "(Get Ready) Your Lovemaker's Coming Home"

3. "Superstition"

Side Two

1. "Blues De Luxe / You Shook Me"

2. "(Rainbow) Boogie"