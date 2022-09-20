Smashing Pumpkins Announce New ‘ATUM’ LP With ‘Beguiled’ Single

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a new album, ATUM, a "rock opera in three acts."

The 33-song collection is being billed as the sequel to both 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/Machines of God. ATUM (pronounced like "autumn") will be released in segments; each act of 11 songs will come out every 11 weeks on digital streaming platforms. The ATUM vinyl box set will include 10 unreleased songs.

Additionally, Billy Corgan has announced a brand new podcast, Thirty-Three With William Patrick Corgan. Every week, a new song from ATUM will debut on the podcast, which will also feature classic tracks and a discussion of the band's history. The first two episodes of the show are available now, complete with two never-before-heard songs, "Beguiled" and "Butterfly Suite." (The first episode's guest is David Bowie pianist Mike Garson, a longtime friend and collaborator of Corgan's.)

"Beguiled," which the band debuted last night on its TikTok account, is available for listening below. The Smashing Pumpkins will perform the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Sept. 23. The band is also scheduled to launch a North American tour at the beginning of October alongside Jane's Addiction.

Back in 2020, Corgan addressed the then-untitled album and its purpose in a YouTube video: "We feel like in many ways this completes the circle on everything we started and weren't able to finish at that time, so we're very excited about [it]."