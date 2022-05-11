Smashing Pumpkins Announce 2022 Tour Dates With Jane’s Addiction

The Smashing Pumpkins will hit the road this fall with special guests Jane's Addiction.

The 32-date Spirits on Fire Tour will kick off in Dallas on Oct. 2 and wrap up more than a month later with a concluding show at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl on Nov. 19. (The Smashing Pumpkins are currently on the road with the Rock Invasion 2 Tour, which will conclude on May 29.)

A complete list of concert dates can be seen below.

Serving as the opener for most of the tour dates will pop-rock singer Poppy; a handful of dates will also feature Meg Meyers as an opening act.

A ticket presale will launch on May 12, followed by a general ticket sale on May 13. Tickets can be purchased at the Smashing Pumpkins' website.

The Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder also recently confirmed that the band has completed work on its 12th album, calling it "big" and "epic."

Last year, frontman Billy Corgan noted that new music would serve as a sort of sequel to the band's 1995 album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and their '00s Machina records. Further details on the upcoming, as-yet-titled LP will be announced later.

Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction North American Tour 2022

Oct. 2 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center**

Oct. 3 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center**

Oct. 5 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center**

Oct. 7 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena**

Oct. 8 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Casino **

Oct. 10 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena**

Oct. 11 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena**

Oct. 13 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun**

Oct. 14 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena**

Oct. 16 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden**

Oct. 18 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena**

Oct. 19 - New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden**

Oct. 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center**

Oct. 22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena*^

Oct. 24 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena**

Oct. 26 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre**

Oct. 27 - Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron**

Oct. 29 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*^

Oct. 30 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum**

Nov. 1 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center**

Nov. 2 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena**

Nov. 4 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center**

Nov. 5 - Chicago, IL @ United Center**

Nov. 7 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena**

Nov. 9 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena**

Nov. 11 - Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena**

Nov. 12 - Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena**

Nov. 13 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center**

Nov. 15 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center**

Nov. 16 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center**

Nov. 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center**

Nov. 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl**

** with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Poppy

*^ with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Meg Myers