Smashing Pumpkins Announce Spring Tour

Smashing Pumpkins will kick off their Rock Invasion 2 Tour at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis in April. The original start of the tour in 2020 was canceled because of the pandemic, and even though the 2022 run shares a name with the sidelined one, the itinerary won't be the same.

The new 30-day tour kicks off on April 29 and includes 18 stops and three music festivals along the way. The band had planned to perform at Memphis' Beale Street Music Festival in 2020, and that tour stop will also be part of the updated road trip. Other cities, including Tucson and New Orleans, will be new for 2022.

You can view the tour dates below.

This will be the first tour for frontman Billy Corgan since the death of his dad in December. "My earliest memories are of my father playing music, listening to music in the house, and so all I've ever known is music, and that started with my father," Corgan said in a video posted on Twitter shortly after his dad's death. William Dale Corgan Sr. may not have completely understood what his son was doing musically at times, but the younger Corgan said he kept going anyway. "And then he came around and he became my biggest fan and supporter, and would oftentimes compliment me on my music, my lyrics, my shows."

Smashing Pumpkins released their most recent album, Cyr, in 2020. It was produced by Corgan, who told Apple Music, "We've gone back to just being ourselves. We're good pop assassins, and I think as long as we're sort of in that space, we're good."

Smashing Pumpkins 2022 Rock Invasion 2 Tour Dates

Apr. 29 - May 1 - Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

May 2 - San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Arena

May 5 - Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

May 6 - Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

May 7 - Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

May 13 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

May 14 - Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Festival

May 15 - Tucson, AZ @ TBA

May 17 - Oklahoma City, OK @ TBA

May 18 - Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

May 19-22 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

May 20 - New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square

May 21 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co.

May 24 - Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

May 25 - Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre

May 27 - Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation

May 28 - Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!

May 29 - Chillicothe, IL @ Summer Camp Music Festival