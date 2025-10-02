The Smashing Pumpkins are celebrating the upcoming 30th anniversary of their 1995 album, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, with a new, four-CD set.

The album was released on Oct. 24, 1995, as a sprawling double-record concept LP including 28 tracks. It was the follow-up to the band's 1993 breakthrough, Siamese Dream.

It was the Smashing Pumpkins' only No. 1 album and featured the singles "Bullet With Butterfly Wings," "1979," "Zero," "Tonight, Tonight" and "Thirty-Three."

It was also the last Smashing Pumpkins album to include the original lineup of singer and guitarist Billy Corgan, drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, guitarist James Iha and bassist D'arcy Wretzky.

You can hear "Geek U.S.A." from the new album below. The track comes from a tour stop in San Diego on Jan. 30, 1996.

Listen to the Smashing Pumpkins' 'Geek U.S.A. (Live in San Diego, 1/30/96)'

It's one of the previously unreleased live tracks that will be included in the upcoming Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness reissue, which will be released on Nov. 21 in various configurations.

What's on the Smashing Pumpkins' 'Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness' Reissue?

More than 80 minutes of never-heard live recordings from the band's 1996 tour in support of the album are included in the third and fourth discs of the deluxe reissue.

"Unearthing these live recordings from the original lineup's true, last large-scale tour was a labor of love, and for me certainly bittersweet, as once we blew apart in 1996, we were never quite the same, be it emotionally or spiritually," bandleader Billy Corgan notes in a press release announcing the set.

"Thankfully, I can say this as the band is now enjoying our greatest public success since that time, and one can hear in these tapes the raw power that such nascent faith afforded us, then, and the will and wisdom to persevere that followed."

Live performances of songs from Mellon Collie, as well as earlier classics such as "Siva" (from 1991 debut album, Gish) and "Rocket" (from Siamese Dream), from tour stops in Los Angeles, Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia are included.

You can see the track listing for the four-CD version of the Smashing Pumpkins' Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness below.

The Smashing Pumpkins, 'Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness' 4-CD Track Listing

Disc 1 (Main Album)

Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness

Tonight, Tonight

Jellybelly

Zero

Here Is No Why

Bullet With Butterfly Wings

To Forgive

Fuck You (An Ode To No One)

Love

Cupid De Locke

Galapogos

Muzzle

Porcelina Of The Vast Oceans

Take Me Down

Disc 2 (Main Album)

Where Boys Fear To Tread

Bodies

Thirty-Three

In The Arms Of Sleep

1979

Tales Of A Scorched Earth

Thru The Eyes Of Ruby

Stumbleine

X.Y.U.

We Only Come Out At Night

Beautiful

Lily (My One And Only)

By Starlight

Farewell And Goodnight

Disc 3 (Infinite Sadness Tour ’96)

Geek U.S.A. (1.30.96. San Diego)

X.Y.U. (1.30.96. San Diego)

Cupid De Locke (1.30.96. San Diego)

Here Is No Why (2.4.96. Los Angeles)

Bullet With Butterfly Wings (2.4.96. Los Angeles)

Galapogos (2.4.96. Los Angeles)

Bodies (6.25.96. Saginaw)

Where Boys Fear To Tread (6.29.96. Detroit)

Disc 4 (Infinite Sadness Tour ’96)

Zero (6.29.96. Detroit)

Muzzle (6.29.96. Detroit)

Porcelina Of The Vast Oceans/ Beautiful/ Rocket (7.3.96. Cleveland)

Siva (6.30.96. Detroit)

An Ode To No One (7.3.96. Cleveland)

Thru The Eyes Of Ruby/ By Starlight (7.5.96. Philadelphia)