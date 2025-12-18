Jane’s Addiction Release Farewell Statements After Ending Feud

The former members of Jane’s Addiction announced they’d resolved their differences following last year’s disastrous reunion tour, and wanted to go their separate ways in good faith.

The road trip ground to a dramatic halt when frontman Perry Farrell attacked guitarist Dave Navarro on stage in Boston. In the aftermath Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins launched a lawsuit against the singer, who then countersued, while both parties made public allegations about the other.

In a new pair of statements, Farrell and the rest of the band expressed the desire to put the negativity behind them and move on to other projects.

“We would like to clarify the events surrounding the cancellation of the tour after the show in Boston in September 2024,” the statement from Navarro, Avery and Perkins read. “After that show, without notice to Perry, we unilaterally determined it would be best to not continue the tour and made inaccurate statements about Perry’s mental health which we regret.

“Today we are here to announce that we have come together one last time to resolve our differences, so that the legacy of Jane’s Addiction will remain the work the four of us created together.

“We now look forward to the future as we embark on our separate musical and creative endeavors. Jane’s Addiction will forever live in our hearts. We are proud of the music we created together. You, the fans, are our lifeblood, and we will always appreciate you.”

Perry Farrell’s Apology to Jane’s Addiction Ex Bandmates

In his own statement, Farrell said: “I’d like to address what happened on stage last year. I’ve reflected on it and know I didn't handle myself the way I should have. I apologize to our patrons and my bandmates for losing my temper and for disrupting the show.

“Jane’s Addiction has been at the center of my life for decades. The band, the songs, the patrons and the impact that we’ve had on music and culture mean more to me than any words I could ever possibly write down.

“My aim has always been to give our audience the best possible show, something real, honest and positive. In Boston, we fell short of that, and I’m truly sorry to everyone who was impacted. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you for your continued love and support.”