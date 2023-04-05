Gov’t Mule Announces New Album, ‘Peace … Like a River’

Gov't Mule has announced a new album, Peace ... Like a River.

The record will be released on June 16 and features guest appearances from Billy Bob Thornton, Celisse, Billy Gibbons and others.

"Peace ... Like A River is very ambitious from a musical arrangement standpoint in the way that a lot of the songs take twists and turns that is not common in today's pop music world," leader Warren Haynes explained in a press release. "At the same time, it's very much a song record and covers a lot of ground, stylistically speaking. Song for song, maybe my favorite one."

The album's first single, "Dreaming Out Loud," is available now. You can listen to it below.

The deluxe edition of Peace … Like a River (available on CD only) includes the album's 12 tracks, plus a five-track EP titled Time of the Signs that includes four more songs plus an alternate version of "The River Only Flows One Way" with Haynes on lead vocals.

You can see the track listings for both editions below.

Gov't Mule is scheduled to embark on a 2023 tour that begins May 5 in New Orleans, followed by dates in Nashville, Dallas, Atlanta and more. More information can be found on the band's website.

Gov't Mule, 'Peace … Like a River,' Track Listing

1. "Same As It Ever Was"

2. "Shake Our Way Out" (ft. Billy F Gibbons)

3. "Made My Peace"

4. "Peace I Need"

5. "Your Only Friend"

6. "Dreaming Out Loud" (ft. Ivan Neville and Ruthie Foster)

7. "Head Full of Thunder"

8. "The River Only Flows One Way" (ft. Billy Bob Thornton)

9. "After the Storm"

10. "Just Across the River" (ft. Celisse)

11. "Long Time Coming"

12. "Gone Too Long"

Deluxe Edition (CD Only) – 'Time of the Signs' EP Track Listing

1. "Stumblebum"

2. "Under the Tent"

3. "Time Stands Still"

4. "Blue, Blue Wind"

5. "The River Only Flows One Way" (WH vocals)