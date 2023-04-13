Bob Dylan to Release ‘Shadow Kingdom’ Film and Album

Bob Dylan has announced the release of his 2021 online film Shadow Kingdom as an album on June 2. Additionally, the original movie will be available for download and rental on June 6.

Dylan streamed Shadow Kingdom, a pre-taped selection of songs, in July 2021. It featured black-and-white footage of the singer-songwriter as he performed with a small house band, which consisted of musicians Alex Burke, Janie Cowen, Joshua Crumbly, Shahzad Ismaily and Buck Meek.

The album's set list includes 13 songs, mostly from Dylan's earliest albums, including the opening "When I Paint My Masterpiece," "It's All Over Now, Baby Blue," "Queen Jane Approximately" and "Tom Thumb’s Blues," among others. A later song, 1989's "What Was It You Wanted," is also included. The last track on Shadow Kingdom album is the instrumental "Sierra's Theme."

You can listen to the album's first single, "Watching the River Flow," below.

Both the album and feature film are now available for preorder. The track listing for the album is below.

Bob Dylan, 'Shadow Kingdom' Track Listing

1. "When I Paint My Masterpiece"

2. "Most Likely You Go Your Way (And I'll Go Mine)"

3. "Queen Jane Approximately"

4. "I'll Be Your Baby Tonight"

5. "Just Like Tom Thumb's Blues"

6. "Tombstone Blues"

7. "To Be Alone With You"

8. "What Was It You Wanted"

9. "Forever Young"

10. "Pledging My Time"

11. "The Wicked Messenger"

12. "Watching the River Flow"

13. "It's All Over Now, Baby Blue"

14. "Sierra's Theme"