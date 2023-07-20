Fleetwood Mac Announces ‘Rumours Live’ Album

Fleetwood Mac will release a new album, Rumours Live, on Sept. 8.

The album will be released on CD and vinyl and includes a concert recorded on Aug. 29, 1977, at the Forum in Los Angeles during the Rumours tour. At the time, Rumours was the No. 1 album in the U.S. The show was recorded using the Record Plant's mobile recording truck; the set mostly came from the hit album, with a few exceptions, like 1969's "Oh Well."

Aside from "Gold Dust Woman," which was included as a bonus track on the 2021 deluxe edition of Live, none of the recordings on Rumours Live have been released before.

You can listen to the upcoming album's first song, "Dreams," below.

"The songs are familiar: 'Dreams,' 'Go Your Own Way,' 'Say You Love Me,' 'Over My Head,' and on and on," Sam Graham writes in the upcoming album's liner notes.

"But most of these live versions are more muscular, more ferocious, than the album recordings, driven by the powerhouse Fleetwood-John McVie rhythm section and Buckingham's febrile guitar playing; and instead of a rote recital of the hits, the group stretches out in concert, as songs like 'Rhiannon,' 'World Turning' and 'I'm So Afraid' blossom into exuberant tours de force onstage."

Rumours Live is available now for preorder. You can see the track listing below.

Fleetwood Mac, 'Rumours Live' Track Listing

LP One, Side One

1. “Say You Love Me”

2. “Monday Morning”

3. “Dreams”

4. “Oh Well”

5. “Rhiannon”

Side Two

1. “Oh Daddy”

2. “Never Going Back Again”

3. “Landslide”

4. “Over My Head”

5. “Gold Dust Woman”

LP Two, Side One

1. “You Make Loving Fun”

2. “I’m So Afraid”

3. “Go Your Own Way”

4. “World Turning”

Side Two

1. “Blue Letter”

2. “The Chain”

3. “Second Hand News”

4. “Songbird”