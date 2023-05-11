Joni Mitchell Announces ‘At Newport’ Live Album

Joni Mitchell will release a new live album this summer titled At Newport.

Mitchell suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015 and has since relearned how to walk, talk, sing and play guitar. This 11-song LP was recorded during Mitchell's surprise comeback appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival.

Mitchell's preview rendition of "Both Sides, Now" is available below, along with the LP's complete track listing. She performed alongside Brandi Carlile, who co-produced At Newport with Mitchell.

"Mitchell emerged from the side of the stage, swaying smoothly, in fine summer-style with beret and sunglasses," Cameron Crowe writes in the liner notes to At Newport. "Her good-natured mood instantly set the tone. This performance would be an intimate gathering of friends, not unlike the Joni Jams she’d been hosting in her own living room over the last few years of recovery. Smiling broadly, Mitchell made her surprise appearance, taking her on-stage seat alongside Carlile. Within minutes, the news had rocketed around the globe. Mitchell was back, sparkling with enthusiasm."

Set for release digitally and on CD and vinyl on July 28, At Newport also features renditions of classics like "Big Yellow Taxi," "A Case of You," "The Circle Game" and more. Mitchell is scheduled to perform her first headlining ticketed concert in two decades on June 10 at the Gorge Amphitheater in Quincy, Wash.

Joni Mitchell, 'At Newport' Track Listing

1. Introduction by Brandi Carlile

2. “Big Yellow Taxi”

3. “A Case of You”

4. “Amelia”

5. “Both Sides Now”

6. “Just Like This Train”

7. “Summertime”

8. “Carey”

9. “Help Me” – Celisse

10. “Come In From the Cold”

11. “Shine”

12. “The Circle Game”