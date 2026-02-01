Plenty of rock acts took home honors at the 68th annual Grammy Awards -- though that may not have been obvious if you were watching at home.

All of the major rock, metal and alternative categories were featured during the premiere ceremony, a pre-telecast event that takes place hours before the televised portion.

Joni Mitchell earned the eleventh Grammy of her prestigious career when she won Best Historical Album for Joni Mitchell Archives – Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976–1980), earning a standing ovation from the crowd who turned out early for the premiere ceremony.

In her speech, Mitchell reflected upon the era featured on her compilation, explaining how it had been a transitional period in her career after folk music was "killed by the British Invasion." The singer then expressed her heartfelt appreciation, remarking she was "very honored to receive a Grammy for those records."

The Cure and Nine Inch Nails Take Home Grammys

The Cure scored the first two Grammys of their legendary career when they won both Best Alternative Music Performance (for the song “Alone”) and Best Alternative Music Album for Songs of a Lost World.

Through the band was unable to attend the Grammys, Robert Smith sent a message expressing his appreciation to the band's collaborators and their fans.

Best Rock Song went to Nine Inch Nails for “As Alive as You Need Me to Be,” their hit single from the soundtrack to Tron: Ares. It marks the third career Grammy for Nine Inch Nails, and the fifth overall for Trent Reznor who has also won previously for his movie scores.

Rock's Next Wave of Stars Gets Recognized by the Grammys

Some of rock’s best young artists also earned their first Grammys. Turnstile, the hardcore punk act that has developed a passionate worldwide following, took home Best Metal Performance for the song “Birds” and Best Rock Album for Never Enough. Meanwhile, Best Rock Performance went to Yungblud for his rendition of "Changes" from the Back to the Beginning concert. The singer dedicated his win to close friend and mentor Ozzy Osbourne.

“To grow up loving an idol that helps you figure out your identity, not only as a musician but also as a man, is something that I'm truly grateful for," Yungblud declared during his speech. "But then to get to know them and form a relationship with them, honor them at their final show and receive this because of it, is something that I and I think we're all finding so strange to comprehend. We f---ing love you Ozzy!”