A biopic about Joni Mitchell is coming, according to director Cameron Crowe, but at the moment, it's unclear who will portray the Canadian singer-songwriter.

However, two actresses are rumored for the job: Meryl Streep and Anya Taylor-Joy, who would, presumably, play Mitchell at different points of her career.

"Can't confirm that," Crowe recently told The New York Times. "I wish I could."

Streep did appear on stage with Mitchell at one of her Los Angeles concerts last October, helping to sing a cover of Elton John's "I'm Still Standing," but she has not appeared in a feature-length film since 2021's Don't Look Up.

When Will the Biopic Arrive?

Crowe admitted that there's not much he can say about the upcoming film yet, but confirmed it will be made next year in 2026 — "Soon I’ll be able to speak more definitively about who's in it and how we're gonna do it and everything," he said.

Crowe also explained that he's been visiting with Mitchell, whom he considers a friend, on a consistent basis for some time, interviewing her about her life.

"It's been incredibly inspiring," he said, "the most I've interviewed anybody, the deepest-tissue kind of conversations I've had with any artist, and I've found it invigorating and can't wait to make the movie."

READ MORE: Underrated Joni Mitchell: The Most Overlooked Track From Each LP

Crowe emphasized that his goal is to portray Mitchell's life "from her point of view."

"Everybody’s kind of phobic about the term 'biopic,' but a biographical story about somebody should give you the feeling — like, a Joni Mitchell movie should feel like a Joni Mitchell album," he said. "Be good to the people that have been there as fans all along. That's the best road to telling a biographical story about a musician. That's the Joni Mitchell dream."