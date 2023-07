Canada: The land of endless snow, igloos and Bob & Doug McKenzie. At least that's how some rather judgmental, close-minded people see this great country. Others might be inclined to point a finger of blame at the Great White North for giving the world the likes of Nickelback and Justin Bieber. But let's be fair, Canada has contributed a lot of good to the music world as well. Need proof? Keep scrolling as we rank Canada's Top 10 Rock Artists.