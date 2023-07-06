Darkness Announces ‘Permission to Land … Again’ Reissue Set

The Darkness will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their star-making debut album Permission to Land with a deluxe reissue, aptly titled Permission to Land … Again.

The collection arrives on Oct. 6 and will be available as a five-LP set, a four-CD/DVD set, a two-CD set and digitally. The band is previewing the set with a demo version of the album opener "Black Shuck," which you can hear below.

The four-CD/DVD set contains the original album, B-sides, previously unreleased demos and live albums from the Darkness' 2003 show at London's Astoria, their 2003 Knebworth performance in support of Robbie Williams and a 2004 set at Wembley Arena. The DVD contains footage of the Knebworth and Astoria shows along with the videos for "I Believe in a Thing Called Love," "Get Your Hands Off My Woman," "Christmas Time (Don't Let the Bells End)" and more. A "History of the Darkness" documentary also features behind-the-scenes footage and outtakes from the Permission to Land era.

Additionally, the Darkness will embark on the Permission to Land 20 North American tour this fall, kicking off on Oct. 3 in San Francisco and concluding on Oct. 22 in Washington, D.C.

"When Permission to Land landed, 20 short years ago, we were bathed in shock and awe," frontman Justin Hawkins said in a previous statement. "As if by magic, rock wasn't dead! Fun wasn't banned! And Spandex was almost acceptable again. Well, guess what? Twenty years on, the same rules apply. So please to squeeze yourselves into those inappropriate leggings, back-comb your mullet, splash on a big handful of attitude and come celebrate with us! We promise everything and we deliver every time. Bring on the next 20! The Darkness. The best. For you. Forever."