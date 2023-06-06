The Darkness Plots ‘Permission to Land 20′ North American Tour

The Darkness has announced North American tour dates commemorating the 20th anniversary of their debut album Permission to Land.

The Permission to Land 20 trek begins on Oct. 3 in San Francisco and concludes on Oct. 22 in Washington, D.C. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below and find more information on the band's website.

"When Permission to Land landed, 20 short years ago, we were bathed in shock and awe," frontman Justin Hawkins shared in a statement. "As if by magic, rock wasn't dead! Fun wasn't banned! And Spandex was almost acceptable again. Well, guess what? Twenty years on, the same rules apply. So please to squeeze yourselves into those inappropriate leggings, back-comb your mullet, splash on a big handful of attitude and come celebrate with us! We promise everything and we deliver every time. Bring on the next 20! The Darkness. The best. For you. Forever."

Released in July 2003, Permission to Land topped the album chart in the Darkness' native U.K., spurred by the No. 2-peaking single "I Believe in a Thing Called Love." The album sold more than a million copies there and over 500,000 in the U.S., securing the band an RIAA gold certification. The glam-rock revivalists have since released seven studio albums, most recently 2021's Motorheart. A deluxe edition of their debut titled Permission to Land … Again is due this fall.

The Darkness, Permission to Land 20 North American Tour

Oct. 3 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Oct. 4 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Oct. 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Oct. 7 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

Oct. 8 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Oct. 10 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

Oct. 11 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Oct. 13 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Oct. 14 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

Oct. 15 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

Oct. 17 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Oct. 18 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Oct. 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Oct. 21 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Oct. 22 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club