Queens of the Stone Age Announce New LP, ‘In Times New Roman … ‘

Queens of the Stone Age will release a new album, In Times New Roman ... , on June 16.

As described in a press release, In Times New Roman ... is "raw, at times brutal and not recommended for the faint of heart." It marks the band's first LP in close to six years, with their most recent release, Villains. The album was self-produced by Queens of the Stone Age.

In Times New Roman ... will be available across all digital platforms and in vinyl and CD formats. It can be preordered now. Ahead of the release, the album's first single, "Emotion Sickness," can be heard below. The LP's track listing is also available below.

"There's always stuff being kind of tossed around at all times with Queens," guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen hinted back in 2022 [via Metal Injection]. "There are songs on the last record that [are] five or six years old, so there are songs that are still kicking around with that aesthetic that have been around for 10 years. Sometimes they take their own time to finish. You can't force them."

Queens of the Stone Age will appear at a few upcoming music festivals, including Sonic Temple on May 26 and Boston Calling on May 28.

Queens of the Stone Age, 'In Times New Roman ... ' Track Listing

1. "Obscenery"

2. "Paper Machete"

3. "Negative Space"

4. "Time & Place"

5. "Made to Parade"

6. "Carnavoyeur"

7. "What the Peephole Say"

8. "Sicily"

9. "Emotion Sickness"

10. "Straight Jacket Fitting"