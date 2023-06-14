Duff McKagan Announces ‘Lighthouse’ Album and Shares Title Track

Duff McKagan has announced his third solo album, Lighthouse, which he'll release on Oct. 20.

The new LP is available to preorder now in various formats. McKagan is previewing the collection with the title track, which opens the album. You can listen to "Lighthouse" and see the full track listing below.

McKagan took a sanguine tone while describing the album and title track in a statement: "The crashing, the cresting waves, the falling through of all that surrounds you. Life sometimes tosses us around, and we feel the want of comfort and the pull of home. A ship tossed like a toy through the Cape, sails ripped and the wood groaning with the scraping of its ballast — a soul trying with all its might to find peace and a center. Find a lighthouse. I have my lighthouse, its beacon swirling in the darkness with her warmth and promise of nurture, love, laughter and all that is true. Won't you be my lighthouse, give me light and bring me home?"

Lighthouse arrives four years after McKagan's sophomore solo LP, Tenderness, and one month after the three-song EP This Is the Song, released in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. It's the first full-length album he made in his new home studio, and it features contributions from a handful of famous friends. Guns N' Roses colleague Slash and Paul McCartney drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. both appear on "Hope," while Jerry Cantrell shows up on "I Just Don't Know" and Iggy Pop lends his talents to the album-closing "Lighthouse (Reprise)." McKagan previously performed on Cantrell's 2021 album Brighten and Pop's 2022 LP Every Loser.

Duff McKagan, 'Lighthouse' Track Listing

1. "Lighthouse"

2. "Longfeather"

3. "Holy Water"

4. "I Saw God on 10th St"

5. "Fallen"

6. "Forgiveness"

7. "Just Another Shakedown"

8. "Fallen Ones"

9. "Hope" (feat. Slash)

10. "I Just Don't Know" (feat. Jerry Cantrell)

11. "Lighthouse (Reprise)" (feat. Iggy Pop)