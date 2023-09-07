Bob Dylan to Release ‘The Complete Budokan 1978′

Bob Dylan will release a new box set titled The Complete Budokan 1978 on Nov. 17.

Bob Dylan Set Includes Three Dozen Unreleased Tracks

The collection includes two full performances by Dylan that were recorded on 24-channel multitrack analog tapes at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan Hall on Feb. 28 and March 1, 1978.

Of the set's 58 tracks, 36 are previously unreleased.

The Complete Budokan 1978, which is currently available for preorder, will be released in four CD and digital formats. An eight-LP version will be released in Japan only; Another Budokan 1978, a two-LP set featuring 16 specially selected unreleased tracks from the box set will be available everywhere else.

"We mixed the record with the keyword 'passion' in mind," engineer Tom Suzuki said in a press release. "The result is a mix that surpasses the original 1978 release, providing a crisper and clearer sound where each instrument and Bob Dylan's voice are distinctly audible."

You can see a complete track listing below, as well as listen to a song from the set, "The Man in Me."

Dylan performed eight shows at Nippon Budokan Hall in 1978, his first in Japan. That year, Dylan released a live album - first in Japan followed by a global release - from the two shows called Bob Dylan at Budokan.

READ MORE: Bob Dylan Keeps Adding Surprising Songs to His Live Shows

Bob Dylan, 'The Complete Budokan 1978' Deluxe Box Track Listing

Live at Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, Japan - February 28, 1978

CD1

1. "A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall" *

2. "Repossession Blues" *

3. "Mr. Tambourine Man" *

4. "I Threw It All Away" *

5. "Shelter From The Storm"

6. "Love Minus Zero/No Limit"

7. "Girl From The North Country" *

8. "Ballad Of A Thin Man" *

9. "Maggie's Farm" *

10. "To Ramona" *

11. "Like A Rolling Stone" *

12. "I Shall Be Released" *

13. "Is Your Love In Vain?" *

14. "Going, Going, Gone" *

CD2

1. "One Of Us Must Know (Sooner Or Later)" *

2. "Blowin' In The Wind" *

3. "Just Like A Woman" *

4. "Oh, Sister" *

5. "Simple Twist Of Fate"

6. "You're A Big Girl Now" *

7. "All Along The Watchtower" *

8. "I Want You" *

9. "All I Really Want To Do" *

10. "Tomorrow Is A Long Time" *

11. "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right"

12. "Band introductions" *

13. "It's Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)"

14. "Forever Young"

15. "The Times They Are A-Changin'"

Live at Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, Japan – March 1, 1978

CD3

1. "A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall" *

2. "Love Her With A Feeling" *

3. "Mr. Tambourine Man"

4. "I Threw It All Away" *

5. "Love Minus Zero/No Limit" *

6. "Shelter From The Storm"*

7. "Girl From The North Country" *

8. "Ballad Of A Thin Man"

9. "Maggie's Farm"

10. "One More Cup Of Coffee (Valley Below)"

11. "Like A Rolling Stone"

12. "I Shall Be Released"

13. "Is Your Love In Vain?"

14. "Going, Going, Gone"

CD4

1. "One Of Us Must Know (Sooner Or Later)" *

2. "Blowin' In The Wind"

3. "Just Like A Woman"

4. "Oh, Sister"

5. "I Don't Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met)" *

6. "You're A Big Girl Now" *

7. "All Along The Watchtower"

8. "I Want You"

9. "All I Really Want To Do"

10. "Knockin' On Heaven's Door"

11. "The Man In Me" *

12. "Band introductions" *

13. "It's Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)" *

14. "Forever Young" *

15. "The Times They Are A-Changin'" *

* Previously Unreleased