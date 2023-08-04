Hear Yes Hall of Famer Trevor Rabin’s New Song ‘Big Mistakes’

Trevor Rabin of Yes fame returns with “Big Mistakes,” the first single from his upcoming solo album, Rio.

In a news release, Rabin revealed that the track is “essentially about surviving my late teens [and] 20s, hence the lyric, ‘We played in the fire, we danced in the rain / Up all night we made big mistakes.’ I should have called the song ‘I Can’t Believe I’m Alive.’”

Rabin plays almost all the instruments on “Big Mistakes.” Lou Molino from Rabin’s Yes offshoot band with Jon Anderson and Rick Wakeman is on drums. You can hear “Big Mistakes” below.

Rio marks the sixth solo album of Rabin’s career, but it's his first vocal-led release since 1989. His previous LP, 2012’s Jacaranda, was an instrumental record.

“Over the past 10 years, I was having ideas, concepts that I couldn’t implement due to my busy schedule,” Rabin said. “To be honest, those years flew by in a flurry. I knew that this was the time, and once I found my momentum, I worked on the album 24/7.”

Rabin joined Yes in 1983 and enjoyed a tenure that lasted more than a decade. His first album with the band, 1983's 90125, became a blockbuster. Rabin was the primary composer of the LP's chart-topping hit single "Owner of a Lonely Heart," which helped 90125 sell more than 3 million copies in the U.S. alone.

Three more albums followed with Yes: 1987's Big Generator, 1991's Union and 1994's Talk. Rabin was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Yes, then re-teamed with Anderson and Wakeman from 2016-2018. Their lone release was a concert recording, Live at the Apollo.

Rio will arrive on Oct. 6 and is available for preorder now. The album’s track listing can be found below.

Trevor Rabin, 'Rio' Track Listing

1. "Big Mistakes"

2. "Push"

3. "Oklahoma"

4. "Paradise"

5. "Thandi"

6. "Goodbye"

7. "Tumbleweed"

8. "These Tears"

9. "Egoli"

10. "Toxic"

