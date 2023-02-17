Crazy Horse Members Team With Neil Young on New Album

Members of Crazy Horse – Ralph Molina, Billy Talbot and Nils Lofgren, along with Neil Young – have announced a new album called All Roads Lead Home.

Described in a press release as “a statement of power and purpose on what rock and roll bands can accomplish as the decades pass and musical growth continues,” All Roads Lead Home was created by the musicians distinctly.

“Molina, Talbot and Lofgren kept recording their original songs, each with other musicians and in various locations during the pandemic years,” the press release explains. “They were forced to change from working as a trio with Neil Young and used that opportunity to see what their new individual configurations would lead to. And, of course, they led home. The three Crazy Horse members each recorded three songs apart and with different musicians, and by challenging themselves to see what they could do, all arrived at a wondrous consensus of unforgettable music. Crazy Horse has never made an album like this before.”

Molina, Talbot and Lofgren each contributed three new songs to the album, while Young also included a live solo version of "Song of the Seasons.” The track was originally released on 2021’s Barn, his 14th studio album with Crazy Horse.

A full track listing for All Roads Lead Home can be found below. The album will be released on March 31 and is available for pre-order now. "You Will Never Know," the first song released from All Roads Lead Home, can be heard below.

Molina, Talbot, Lofgren & Young, ‘All Roads Lead Home’ Track Listing

1. "Rain"

2. "You Will Never Know"

3. "It’s Magical"

4. "Song of the Seasons"

5. "Cherish"

6. "Fill My Cup"

7. "Look Through The Eyes Of Your HearteartHearthhh"

8. "The Hunter"

9. "Go With Me"

10. "Just For You"