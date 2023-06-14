Alice Cooper Previews New Album ‘Road’ With ‘I’m Alice’

Alice Cooper will release a new album titled Road on Aug. 25. He's previewing it with a new song, "I'm Alice," which you can hear below.

The 13-song set is available to preorder now on Cooper's website in a variety of formats, including a box set containing two-LP black vinyl, a CD and a Blu-ray of Cooper's 2022 Hellfest performance. You can see the full track listing below.

The shock-rock titan and tireless road warrior wanted to show off his veteran touring band — guitarists Nita Strauss, Ryan Roxie and Tommy Henriksen, drummer Glen Sobel and bassist Chuck Garric — on the new LP, which follows 2021's Detroit Stories. "In the past, the show got reviewed before the music did," Cooper said in a statement. "We had hit No. 1 albums, but it was always about what we did onstage. For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs.

"I only see these guys when we're on the road," he continued. "So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all-new material. That's what we did for this record. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so."

That preparation was especially important, as Cooper had an important rule for the making of Road. "I wanted to show off the touring band, so we wrote songs, went in the studio, and I said, 'Here's the deal on this album: No overdubs,'" he recently told UCR. "I said, 'Everything has to be done in the studio live because the whole idea of this album is showing off how good this band is live.' So when you hear this album, it sounds like a studio album, but it's actually them playing live in the studio."

Cooper will spend plenty of time on the road this year, having recently completed a monthlong headlining trek. He'll support Motley Crue and Def Leppard on a half-dozen U.S. stadium shows in August, then embark on the Freaks on Parade co-headlining tour with Rob Zombie.

Alice Cooper, 'Road' Track Listing

1. "I'm Alice"

2. "Welcome to the Show"

3. "All Over the World"

4. "Dead Don’t Dance"

5. "Go Away"

6. "White Line Frankenstein"

7. "Big Boots"

8. "Rules of the Road"

9. "The Big Goodbye"

10. "Road Rats Forever"

11. "Baby Please Don’t Go"

12. "100 More Miles"

13. "Magic Bus"

Live at Hellfest 2022 Blu-ray

1. "Feed My Frankenstein"

2. "No More Mr. Nice Guy"

3. "Bed of Nails"

4. "Hey Stoopid"

5. "Fallen in Love"

6. "Go Man Go"

7. Guitar Solo by Nita Strauss

8. "Roses on White Lace"

9. "I'm Eighteen"

10. "Poison"

11. "Billion Dollar Babies"

12. The Black Widow Jam

13. "Steven"

14. "Dead Babies"

15. "I Love the Dead"

16. "Escape"

17. "School's Out"