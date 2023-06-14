Stevie Nicks Announces ‘Complete Studio Albums and Rarities’ Box

Stevie Nicks has announced an extensive box set collection titled Complete Studio Albums & Rarities that's set for release on July 28.

The collection, which will be available on 10 CDs, in digital formats and a limited-edition 16-LP version, includes all eight of Nicks' solo albums: Bella Donna (1981), The Wild Heart (1983), Rock a Little (1985), The Other Side of the Mirror (1989), Street Angel (1994), Trouble in Shangri-La (2001), In Your Dreams (2011) and 24 Karat Gold: Songs From the Vault (2014). Rock a Little, The Other Side of the Mirror, Street Angel and Trouble in Shangri-La were newly remastered from the analog masters for the set.

The box also comes with a new compilation of rarities. A remastered version of "One More Big Time Rock and Roll Star" can be heard now and was originally released as the B-side to "Talk to Me," the lead single from Rock a Little. The song was also included in Nicks' 1998 box, The Enchanted Works of Stevie Nicks.

Other rarities include Nicks' contributions to film and television soundtracks, like "Blue Lamp" from Heavy Metal and "Free Fallin'" from Party of Five. In addition to "One More Big Time Rock and Roll Star," three songs originally released on Nicks' 1991 hits collection, Timespace, are included. Her most recent release, a cover of Buffalo Springfield's "For What It's Worth," which came out last year, is also here.

An unboxing video for Complete Studio Albums & Rarities is available below, along with the track listing for the rarities disc of the set.

Nicks is currently on tour in the U.S., with dates scattered across the country until mid-December. She also has eight more co-headlining dates scheduled with Billy Joel, stretching until March 2024. "Thank you to everyone who's come out to see us so far," Nicks recently wrote in a Tweet, "I've been having such a great time on the road."

Stevie Nicks, 'Complete Studio Albums & Rarities,' Rarities Track Listing

Side One

1. "Blue Lamp"

2. "Sleeping Angel"

3. "Garbo"

4. "Violet and Blue"

Side Two

1. "One More Big Time Rock and Roll Star"

2. "Battle of the Dragon"

3. "Real Tears"

4. "Sometimes It's a Bitch"

Side Three

1. "Love's a Hard Game to Play"

2. "Desert Angel"

3. "Mirror, Mirror"

4. "Inspiration"

Side Four

1. "Thousand Days"

2. "God’s Garden"

3. "Somebody Stand by Me"

Side Five

1. "Free Fallin'"

2. "Reconsider Me"

3. "If You Ever Did Believe"

4. "Crystal"

Side Six

1. "Touched by an Angel"

2. "Not Fade Away"

3. "My Heart"

4. "For What It's Worth"