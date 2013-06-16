Top 10 Stevie Nicks Songs

7

According to the 1991 best-of collection Timespace, "I Can't Wait" was recorded in a single take, with Nicks writing in her liner notes. "Some vocals are magic and simply not able to beat," Her recollections of the song's video, however, are decidedly less positive: in I Want My MTV: The Uncensored Story of the Music Video Revolution, by Rob Tannenbaum and Craig Marks, a chagrined Nicks admits, "I look at that video, I look at my eyes, and I say to myself, 'Could you have laid off the pot, the coke, and the tequila for three days, so you could have looked a little better'?"