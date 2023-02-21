Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Announce New Album, ‘Weathervanes’

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will release a new album, Weathervanes, on June 9.

You can hear the first track from the album, "Death Wish," below. The album's track listing is also below.

"There is something about boundaries on this record," Isbell said in a press release. "As you mature, you still attempt to keep the ability to love somebody fully and completely while you're growing into an adult and learning how to love yourself."

Weathervanes was recorded at Blackbird Studio in Nashville and includes the 400 Unit's current lineup of Derry deBorja, Chad Gamble, Jimbo Hart and Sadler Vaden, plus guests Amanda Shires, Mickey Raphael, Sylvia Massy, Ian Rickard and Morgan O’Shaughnessey.

Isbell and the 400 Unit will also hit the road this year, with a new tour launching on March 1 in Calgary, Alberta. They'll perform in a handful of Canadian locations before touring the U.S. plus a few dates at Australian music festivals.

The tour will conclude on Aug. 13 in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. A complete list of tour dates can be found below. More information on tickets is available on Isbell's website.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, 'Weathervanes' Track Listing

1. "Death Wish"

2. "King of Oklahoma"

3. "Strawberry Woman"

4. "Middle of the Morning"

5. "Save The World"

6. "If You Insist"

7. "Cast Iron Skillet"

8. "When We Were Close"

9. "Volunteer"

10. "Vestavia Hills"

11. "White Beretta"

12. "This Ain't It"

13. "Miles"

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit 2023 Tour

March 1 - Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall *

March 2 - Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium *

March 4 - Kelowna, BC @ Kelowna Community Theatre *

March 5 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

March 6 - Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre *

March 8 - Boise, ID @ Morrison Center +

March 9 - Jackson Hole, WY @ Jackson Hole Center for the Arts +

March 10 - Bozeman, MT @ The Elm +

March 11 - Billings, MT @ Alberta Bair Theater +

March 12 - Rapid City, SD @ The Monument - Fine Arts Theatre +

March 14 - Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre +

March 15 - Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre +

April 5 - Sydney, AUS @ Enmore Theatre (with Allison Russell)

April 6 - Melbourne, AUS @ Palais Theatre (with Allison Russell)

Arpil 8 - Tyagarah, NSW @ Bluesfest **

April 22 - Miramar Beach, FL @ Moon Crush: Seascape Beach Resort **

April 28 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center ^

April 29 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center ^

April 30 - Scaly Mountain, NC @ Bear Shadow Music Festival **

May 2 - Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater ^

May 3 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

May 4 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

May 6 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre ^

May 7 - Lubbock, TX @ Helen DeVitt Jones Theater at The Buddy Holly Hall ^

May 9 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

May 11 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater ^

May 12 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater ^

May 13 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater ^

May 14 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall ^

June 15 - Fayetteville, AR @ JJ's Live (with Adeem The Artist)

June 16 - Kansas City, MO @ Boulevardia **

June 18 - Indianapolis, IN @ WonderRoad Festival **

June 22 - LaGrange, GA @ Sweetland Amphitheatre ~

June 23 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company ~

June 24 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company ~

June 25 - Ann Arbor, MI @ A2SF **

June 29 - Palo Alto, CA @ Frost Amphitheater %

June 30 - Quincy, CA @ High Sierra Music Festival **

July 1 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater %

July 2 - Canby, OR @ Clackamas County Fairgrounds %

July 4 - Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater %

July 5 - Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo %

July 6 - Spokane, WA @ Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox %

July 9 - Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater %

July 11 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre %

July 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre %

July 15 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre %

July 16 - Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas %

July 26 - Harrisburg, PA @ Riverfront Park ~

July 27 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ~

July 28 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre ~

July 31 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount ~

Aug. 1 - New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey ~

Aug. 2 - Washington, D.C. @ Wolf Trap ~

Aug. 4 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ~

Aug. 5 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater ~

Aug. 8 - Richmond, VA @ Brown's Island ~

Aug. 9 - Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center ~

Aug. 12 - St Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre &

Aug. 13 - North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues &

* w/ Kathleen Edwards

+ An Evening With

^ w/ Amythyst Kiah

# w/ Angel Olsen

% w/ Deer Tick

~ w/ S.G. Goodman

& ​​w/ The Baseball Project

**Festival date