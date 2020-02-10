Jason Isbell to Release ‘Reunions’ Album
Jason Isbell's seventh solo album, Reunions, will be released on May 15.
In addition to the new LP, Isbell unveiled the lead single, "Be Afraid," as well as tour dates that run from Feb. 29 until Sept. 13 and span headlining shows to festivals.
“There are a lot of ghosts on this album," Isbell said in a press release. "Sometimes the songs are about the ghosts of people who aren’t around anymore, but they’re also about who I used to be, the ghost of myself. I found myself writing songs that I wanted to write 15 years ago, but in those days, I hadn’t written enough songs to know how to do it yet. Just now have I been able to pull it off to my own satisfaction. In that sense, it’s a reunion with the me I was back then.”
You can see listen to "Be Afraid" below.
Recorded with his longtime backing band the 400 Unit at Nashville's legendary RCA Studio A, Reunions marks Isbell's fourth consecutive album produced by Dave Cobb. It's the follow-up to 2017's acclaimed The Nashville Sound and features background vocals by David Crosby.
A week and a half ago, his former band, the Drive-By Truckers, released The Unraveling. It's their first effort since 2016's American Band.
You can see the album's track listing and Isbell's upcoming tour dates below.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, 'Reunions' Track Listing
1. “What’ve I Done to Help”
2. “Dreamsicle”
3. “Only Children”
4. “Overseas”
5. “Running With Our Eyes Closed”
6. “River”
7. “Be Afraid”
8. “St. Peter’s Autograph”
9. “It Gets Easier”
10. “Letting You Go”
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit 2020 Tour
Feb. 29 -- Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival
March 26 -- Savannah, GA @ Savannah Music Festival
March 27 -- St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
March 28 -- Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre
March 29 -- Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center
May 22 -- Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
May 29 -- Bethel, NY @ Mountain Jam
June 3 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Met Opera House
June 4 -- Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
June 5 -- New York, NY @ Pier 17
June 6 -- New York, NY @ Pier 17
June 8 -- Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
June 9 -- Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
June 11 -- Atlanta, GA @ The Coca-Cola Roxy
June 12 -- Atlanta, GA @ The Coca-Cola Roxy
June 13 -- Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
June 18 -- Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
June 19 -- Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
June 20 -- East Moline, IL @ Rust Belt
June 21 -- St. Louis, MO @ The Stifel Theatre
June 23 -- Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall
June 25 -- Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
June 26 -- Moon Township, PA @ UPMC Events Center
June 27 -- Williamsburg, VA @ Williamsburg Live at DeWitt Museum Lawn
June 28 -- Boone, NC @ Schafer Center for the Performing Arts
July 18-19 -- Whitefish, MT @ Under the Big Sky Festival
July 20 -- Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum
July 21 -- Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
July 22 -- Portland, OR @ Theatre in the Clouds
July 24 -- San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
July 25 -- San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
July 26 -- Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl#
July 28 -- San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
July 29 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
July 31 -- Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort
Aug. 1 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
Aug. 2 -- Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks
Aug. 4 -- Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Aug. 5 -- Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater
Aug. 7 -- Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Aug. 8 -- Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Aug. 9 -- Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
Aug. 29 -- Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
Sept. 11-13 -- Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion