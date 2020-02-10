Jason Isbell to Release ‘Reunions’ Album

Jason Isbell's seventh solo album, Reunions, will be released on May 15.

In addition to the new LP, Isbell unveiled the lead single, "Be Afraid," as well as tour dates that run from Feb. 29 until Sept. 13 and span headlining shows to festivals.

“There are a lot of ghosts on this album," Isbell said in a press release. "Sometimes the songs are about the ghosts of people who aren’t around anymore, but they’re also about who I used to be, the ghost of myself. I found myself writing songs that I wanted to write 15 years ago, but in those days, I hadn’t written enough songs to know how to do it yet. Just now have I been able to pull it off to my own satisfaction. In that sense, it’s a reunion with the me I was back then.”

You can see listen to "Be Afraid" below.

Recorded with his longtime backing band the 400 Unit at Nashville's legendary RCA Studio A, Reunions marks Isbell's fourth consecutive album produced by Dave Cobb. It's the follow-up to 2017's acclaimed The Nashville Sound and features background vocals by David Crosby.

A week and a half ago, his former band, the Drive-By Truckers, released The Unraveling. It's their first effort since 2016's American Band.

You can see the album's track listing and Isbell's upcoming tour dates below.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, 'Reunions' Track Listing

1. “What’ve I Done to Help”

2. “Dreamsicle”

3. “Only Children”

4. “Overseas”

5. “Running With Our Eyes Closed”

6. “River”

7. “Be Afraid”

8. “St. Peter’s Autograph”

9. “It Gets Easier”

10. “Letting You Go”

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit 2020 Tour

Feb. 29 -- Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

March 26 -- Savannah, GA @ Savannah Music Festival

March 27 -- St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 28 -- Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

March 29 -- Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center

May 22 -- Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

May 29 -- Bethel, NY @ Mountain Jam

June 3 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Met Opera House

June 4 -- Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

June 5 -- New York, NY @ Pier 17

June 6 -- New York, NY @ Pier 17

June 8 -- Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

June 9 -- Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

June 11 -- Atlanta, GA @ The Coca-Cola Roxy

June 12 -- Atlanta, GA @ The Coca-Cola Roxy

June 13 -- Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

June 18 -- Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

June 19 -- Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

June 20 -- East Moline, IL @ Rust Belt

June 21 -- St. Louis, MO @ The Stifel Theatre

June 23 -- Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall

June 25 -- Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

June 26 -- Moon Township, PA @ UPMC Events Center

June 27 -- Williamsburg, VA @ Williamsburg Live at DeWitt Museum Lawn

June 28 -- Boone, NC @ Schafer Center for the Performing Arts

July 18-19 -- Whitefish, MT @ Under the Big Sky Festival

July 20 -- Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum

July 21 -- Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

July 22 -- Portland, OR @ Theatre in the Clouds

July 24 -- San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

July 25 -- San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

July 26 -- Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl#

July 28 -- San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

July 29 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

July 31 -- Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

Aug. 1 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

Aug. 2 -- Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks

Aug. 4 -- Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Aug. 5 -- Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater

Aug. 7 -- Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Aug. 8 -- Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Aug. 9 -- Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

Aug. 29 -- Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Sept. 11-13 -- Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion