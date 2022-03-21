Willie Nelson Announces Tour With ZZ Top, Jason Isbell and More

Willie Nelson is ready to hit the road again in 2022.

The legendary singer-songwriter has announced dates for his annual Outlaw Music Festival that will include appearances from ZZ Top, Jason Isbell, Gov't Mule, Larkin Poe and more.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date," Nelson said in a press release. "I just can’t wait to get back on the road again."

The run of shows will kick off June 24 in St. Louis and wrap up nearly three months later on Sept. 13 in Bridgeport, Conn. Various performers will join Nelson and his band for select shows throughout the tour. A complete list of concert dates, with their respective scheduled performers, can be seen below.

“Our annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour has grown to become this incredible family of artists that deliver must-see performances every night”, Keith Wortman, cofounder of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour added. "We are honored to present these once-in-a-lifetime lineups all over the country.”

Willie Nelson and Family Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2022

June 24 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

June 25 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

June 26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

July 1 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson & Family

Brothers Osborne

Steve Earle & the Dukes

Allison Russell

July 2 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Brothers Osborne

Charley Crockett

Steve Earle & the Dukes

Allison Russell

July 29 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

July 30 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

July 31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

August 12: Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

August 13 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

August 14 - Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

September 9 - Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Billy Strings

Charley Crockett

Larkin Poe

September 10 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Billy Strings

Charley Crockett

Larkin Poe

September 11 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

September 13 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer