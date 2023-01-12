Genesis Announces Massive Box Set of BBC Recordings

Genesis has announced a career-spanning box set compiling material recorded for the BBC.

BBC Broadcasts will be released on March 3 in 53-track five-CD and 24-track three-LP versions, collecting sessions recorded by the band between 1970 and 1998. The set features contributions from all three of the group's lead singers: Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins and Ray Wilson.

You can see the full track listing below.

The BBC recorded Genesis many times over the years, including radio broadcasts and in-studio sessions. However, the band has released only some of this material; their 2008 box set Genesis 1970-1975, for example, included three early songs ("Shepherd," "Pacidy" and "Let Us Now Make Love") tracked for the BBC Night Ride program in February 1970. All three also appear on BBC Broadcasts.

Nick Davis, who has worked frequently with Genesis as a producer, engineer and surround-sound mixer, first teased the BBC box set in late September. He and founding keyboardist Tony Banks curated the collection, which is packaged with a 40-page booklet.

"So, there is BBC stuff coming out, especially that Lyceum gig, which is very good," he told Fairfax City Music. "It’s a lot of material, some from very early all the way through to the very end, I think. … There’s no multitracks, so there’s only stereo or mono. It’s mastering, trying to make it sound as good as we can. Sometimes it’s sonically compromised, but I think all of it sounds OK."

Genesis also worked with the BBC for the 2014 documentary Genesis: Together and Apart, which featured a reunion interview with the classic '70s quintet: Gabriel, Collins, Banks, Mike Rutherford and Steve Hackett. Seven years after that project, the band’s popular trio lineup (Banks, Rutherford and Collins) reunited onstage for The Last Domino?, their first tour since 2007.

Amid that trek, since described as their farewell run, Genesis released the 2021 best-of package The Last Domino? - The Hits, which mirrors the tour’s standard set list.

Genesis, 'BBC Broadcasts' Track Listing

CD 1

1) "Shepherd" - Night Ride 1970 (previously released on Genesis Archive 1967–75)

2) "Pacidy" - Night Ride 1970 (previously released on Genesis Archive 1967–75)

3) "Let Us Now Make Love" - Night Ride 1970 (previously on Genesis Archive 1967–75)

4) "Fountain Of Salmacis" - Paris 1972

5) "Musical Box" - Paris 1972

6) "Stagnation" - Sounds Of ‘70 1971 (previously released on Genesis Archive 1967–75)

7) "Harlequin" - Peel Jan 1972

8) "Get Em Out By Friday" - Peel Sept. 1972

9) "Harold The Barrel" - Peel Sept. 1972

10) "Twilight Alehouse" - Peel Sept. 1972

11) "Watcher of the Skies" - In Concert 1975

CD2

1) "Squonk" - Knebworth 1978

2) "Burning Rope" - Knebworth 1978

3) "Dance On A Volcano" - Knebworth 1978

4) Drum Duet - Knebworth 1978

5) "Los Endos" - Knebworth 1978

6) "Deep In The Motherlode" - Lyceum 1980

7) "Dancing With The Moonlit Knight" - Lyceum 1980

8) "Carpet Crawlers" - Lyceum 1980

9) "One For The Vine" - Lyceum 1980

10) "Behind The Lines" - Lyceum 1980

11) "Duchess" - Lyceum 1980

12) "Guide Vocal" - Lyceum 1980

13) "Turn it On Again" - Lyceum 1980

14) "Dukes Travels" - Lyceum 1980

15) "Dukes End" - Lyceum 1980

CD 3

1) "Say It’s Alright Joe" - Lyceum 1980

2) "The Lady Lies" - Lyceum 1980

3) "Ripples" - Lyceum 1980

4) "In The Cage" - Lyceum 1980

5) "The Raven" - Lyceum 1980

6) "Afterglow" - Lyceum 1980

7) "Follow You, Follow Me" - Lyceum 1980

8) "I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)" - Lyceum 1980

9) "The Knife" - Lyceum 1980

10) "Mama" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on Genesis Live 1973-2007)

11) "Domino" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on Live At Wembley Stadium DVD)

CD 4

1) "That’s All" - Wembley 1987(previously released on Genesis Live 1973-2007)

2) "The Brazilian" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on Live At Wembley Stadium DVD)

3) "Throwing It All Away" - Wembley 1987 (previously on Live At Wembley Stadium DVD)

4) "Home By The Sea" - Wembley 1987 (previously on Live At Wembley Stadium DVD)

5) "Second Home By The Sea" - Wembley (previously on Live At Wembley Stadium DVD)

6) "Invisible Touch" - Wembley 1987 (previously on Live At Wembley Stadium DVD)

7) Drum Duet - Wembley 1987 (previously on Live At Wembley Stadium DVD)

8) "Los Endos" - Wembley (previously on Live At Wembley Stadium DVD)

9) "Not About Us" - NEC 1998

10) "Dividing Line" - NEC 1998

CD5

1) "No Son of Mine" - Knebworth 1992

2) "Driving The Last Spike" - Knebworth 1992

3) "Old Medley" - Knebworth 1992

4) "Fading Lights" - Knebworth 1992

5) "Hold On My Heart" - Knebworth 1992

6) "I Can’t Dance" - Knebworth 1992