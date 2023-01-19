Pink Floyd Unveil ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ 50th Anniversary Set

Pink Floyd has announced a 50th-anniversary box set celebrating their legendary album, The Dark Side of the Moon. The set includes the newly remastered original album on CD and vinyl, as well as Blu-ray editions featuring a 5.1 mix and remastered stereo versions of the album.

The box also includes The Dark Side of the Moon - Live at Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974 on CD, vinyl and Blu-ray.

The set is accompanied by a 160-page hardcover book, showcasing rare black and white photographs from Pink Floyd’s 1972-75 tours of the U.K. and the U.S. Additional bonus material includes replicas of the band’s two 7” singles: “Money” with B-side “Any Colour You Like,” and “Us and Them” with B-side “Time.” The set also comes with posters, stickers and a replica of the 1973 EMI pamphlet and an invitation to preview The Dark Side of the Moon at the London Planetarium.

The box set is available for pre-order now.

Originally released on March 1, 1973, The Dark Side of the Moon has been hailed as one of the greatest rock albums ever recorded. Its influence continues to impact listeners and artists alike, and, with more than 50 million copies sold worldwide, it remains one of the most commercially successful albums ever released.

As part of the 50th-anniversary celebration, Pink Floyd is also inviting animators to enter a competition to create music videos for any of the 10 songs on The Dark Side of the Moon. “The band would like to give all animators an opportunity to present a fresh take on these timeless aural works,” explains a press release, which notes that “a winner will be selected from a panel of experts which will include Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason, Aubrey 'Po' Powell (Pink Floyd's creative director) and the BFI (British Film Institute).” Further details can be found on the band's website.