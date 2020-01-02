The slowest period for the music business is typically early in the new year, after the engines of Black Friday and Christmas shopping grind to a halt. This time, as our list of upcoming 2020 new music releases shows, is different.

Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris' band British Lion are set to issue their second album, just one day before launching their first-ever U.S. tour. Drive-By Truckers have completed The Unraveling, their first new studio project in more than three years – their longest gap ever.

Blue Oyster Cult return with a live album titled Hard Rock Live Cleveland 2014 and a reissued, remastered version of their 12th studio LP, Cult Classic. (That should hold fans over while they continue work on new material.) Already issued as a film and compact disc, John Fogerty's well-received 50 Year Trip: Live at Red Rocks returns on vinyl.

A pair of newer supergroups is also back with fresh sounds: Sons of Apollo (featuring former Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, ex-Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, onetime Journey singer Jeff Scott Soto and Mr. Big bassist Billy Sheehan) as well as Revolution Saints (with a lineup featuring Deen Castronovo, Doug Aldrich and Jack Blades).

Among the highlights for February is Goodbye Tour Live 1968, a four-disc box set that contains previously unreleased Cream concert recordings from 1968.

More information on these and other rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow this continuously updated list of new music releases for details on records issued throughout the year.

Jan. 3

Deep Purple, Live in Rome 2013 (2CD)

Steven Wilson, Grace for Drowning (remastered)

Jan. 10

Bad Company, Desolation Angels: 40th Anniversary Edition

Jan. 17

British Lion [Iron Maiden's Steve Harris], The Burning

Marcus King [Tedeschi Trucks Band], El Dorado

Marshall Crenshaw, Miracle of Science

Sons of Apollo, MMXX

Jan. 24

Blue Oyster Cult, Hard Rock Live Cleveland 2014; Cult Classic (remastered)

Dave Clark Five, All the Hits

Elton John with Ray Cooper, Live From Moscow 1979

John Fogerty, 50 Year Trip: Live at Red Rocks (2LP / DVD)

Nektar, The Other Side

Revolution Saints, Rise

Jan. 31

Ben Watt, Storm Damage

Dashboard Confessional, The Best Ones of the Best Ones (vinyl)

Drive-By Truckers, The Unraveling

Glenn Hughes, Justified Man: The Studio Albums 1995-2003 (6CD clamshell box)

Howard Jones, One to One (2CD / 3CD / vinyl)

Various artists, A Slight Disturbance In My Mind: The British Proto-Psychedelic Sounds of 1966 (3CD set, with the Kinks, Hollies, Bee Gees, Yardbirds, David Bowie, Rod Stewart and others)

Feb. 7

Bad Company, Bad Company: A Film By Jon Brewer (DVD)

Box Tops, The Letter-Neon Rainbow / Cry Like a Baby / Non-Stop / Dimensions (2CD set)

Bryan Ferry, Live at the Royal Albert Hall 1974

Cream, Goodbye Tour Live 1968 (4CD box)

Green Day, Father of All …

Harry Nilsson, The Point [Blu-ray]

Hollies, Words and Music of Bob Dylan

John Prine, The BBC Sessions: The Lost Broadcasts 1971-1973

Richard Marx, Limitless

Stone Temple Pilots, Perdida

Various artists, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Concert (Blu-ray, with Bruce Springsteen, Glenn Frey, Paul McCartney, Elton John, John Mellencamp, others)

Feb. 14

Bobby Hatfield, Stay With Me: The Richard Perry Sessions

David Bowie, "Alabama Song" (7-inch 40th anniversary picture disc)

Huey Lewis and the News, Weather

Zakk Sabbath, Vertigo (CD/DVD)

Feb. 21

Dio, The Studio Album Collection: 1996-2004

Eric Burdon and the Animals, When I Was Young: The MGM Recordings 1967-68 (5CD remastered and expanded set)

Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels, Sockin' It to You: The Complete Dynovoice / New Voice Recordings

Ozzy Osbourne, Ordinary Man

Peter Green, The End of the Game: 50th Anniversary Expanded Edition

Porcupine Tree, In Absentia (Deluxe Edition)

Yacht Rock Revue, Hot Dads in Tight Jeans

Feb. 28

Allman Brothers Band, Trouble No More: 50th Anniversary Collection

Robert Cray Band, That’s What I Heard [Steve Perry]

Robert Plant, Digging Deep (7-inch singles box set)

ZZ Top, That Little Ol’ Band From Texas (Blu-ray, DVD)

March 6

Peter Buck [R.E.M.] and Luke Haines, Beat Poetry for the Survivalist

March 13

Boomtown Rats, Citizens of Boomtown

Deap Lips [Deap Vally with the Flaming Lips, Deap Lips

Maria McKee, La Vita Nuova

March 20

Mike Campbell's Dirty Knobs, Wreckless Abandon

Renaissance, Turn of the Cards (expanded clamshell boxset)

March 27

Pearl Jam, Gigaton

Michael Hutchence, Mystify: Michael Hutchence (DVD)

April 3

Alan Parsons Project, Ammonia Avenue (3CD/Blu-ray limited-edition deluxe reissue)

The Monkees, The Mike & Micky Show Live

April 10

Cat Stevens, Back to Earth (Super Deluxe Box)

May 15

Weezer, Van Weezer

TBA / Rumored:

Ace Frehley, Origins Vol. 2

Adler (untitled, details here)

Alice Cooper (untitled album, details here)

Bad Company (untitled, details here)

Bon Jovi, 2020

Chris Robinson (untitled, details here)

Deep Purple (untitled, details here)

Def Leppard, The Early Years

Dennis DeYoung, 26 East: Volume 1

Doobie Brothers, (untitled EP, details here)

Extreme (untitled, details here)

Foo Fighters (untitled, details here)

George Clinton, One Nation Under Sedation

Greta Van Fleet (untitled, details here)

Guns N' Roses (untitled, details here)

Iron Maiden (untitled, details here)

Jethro Tull, The Ballad of Jethro Tull (book, with new recorded material)

Joe Satriani, Shapeshifting

Joey Molland [Badfinger], (untitled)

Kansas (untitled, details here)

Kinks (untitled reunion LP, details here)

Krokus (untitled, details here)

Lemmy Kilmister (untitled solo debut, details here)

Mick Mars / John Corabi (untitled, details here)

Neil Young, Homegrown; Ragged Glory (expanded edition)

Paul Stanley and Soul Station (untitled, details here)

Pink Floyd, Animals (5.1 surround-sound reissue)

Robert Plant (untitled, details here)

Scorpions (untitled, details here)

Skid Row (untitled, details here)

Styx (untitled, details here)

Tesla, Shock

Tom Petty Wildflowers: All the Rest

Wolfgang Van Halen (untitled, details here)