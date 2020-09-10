Bruce Springsteen Joined by E Street Band on ‘Letter to You’ LP

Bruce Springsteen will release a new studio album featuring the E Street Band, Letter to You, on Oct. 23.

The LP is Springsteen's 20th LP and was recorded at his home studio in New Jersey.

It includes nine new songs, plus new recordings of three previously unreleased compositions from the '70s that should be familiar to fans: “Janey Needs a Shooter,” “If I Was the Priest” and “Song for Orphans.”

You can hear the album's first single, "Letter to You," below. The album's track listing and cover art are also below.

“I love the emotional nature of Letter to You,” Springsteen said in a press release. “And I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs. We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.”

Springsteen is joined on Letter to You by Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Charlie Giordano and Jake Clemons.

In May 2019, Springsteen revealed that he had written an entire album's worth of material intended for his longtime backing band, after not having done so for more than seven years. "I mean, I know where it came from, but at the same time, it just came out of almost nowhere," he said at the time. "And it was good, you know? You go, Fuck, I’m not fucked, all right? There’ll be another tour!”

Earlier this summer, guitarist Lofgren described the project as being "as great a record in the works as I have ever heard Bruce make, and that's saying a lot."

Letter to You was produced by Springsteen and Ron Aniello, who's worked on every Springsteen studio album since 2012's Wrecking Ball. Letter to You follows last year's Western Stars, a solo record with country overtones.

Columbia

Bruce Springsteen, 'Letter to You' Track Listing

1. “One Minute You’re Here”

2. “Letter to You”

3. “Burnin Train”

4. “Janey Needs a Shooter”

5. “Last Man Standing”

6. “The Power of Prayer”

7. “House of a Thousand Guitars”

8. “Rainmaker”

9. “If I Was the Priest”

10. “Ghosts”

11. “Song for Orphans”

12. “I’ll See You in My Dreams”