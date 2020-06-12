Paul McCartney Announces ‘Flaming Pie’ Reissue

Paul McCartney is set to give 1997's Flaming Pie the full-scale reissue treatment.

Arriving on July 31, the Deluxe Edition consists of seven discs. Five CDs contain the remastered original album, demos, home recordings, studio outtakes, B-sides, highlights from 1995's Oobu Joobu radio series and an audio tour of his home. Two DVDs consist of the In the World Tonight documentary, music videos, an interview by David Frost and several electronic press kits.

You can see the track listing below.

The box also includes a 128-page book featuring previously unpublished photos by Linda McCartney, other artwork, an essay by Chris Heath, new interviews with the people involved in the making of the album, track-by-track information, recipes, handwritten lyrics and more.

A Collector's Edition, limited to 3,000 copies, adds four vinyl discs - the original double LP plus one record of home recordings on a hand-stamped vinyl sleeve and another featuring "The Ballad of Skeletons," McCartney's collaboration with Allen Ginsberg. There's also a portfolio featuring six silk-screened prints by Linda. It's all housed in a cloth-wrapped, two-piece box.

You can watch an unboxing video below.

The album is also being re-released with 21 extra tracks on two CDs, as a double-LP and as a three-LP set with the home-recordings disc found in the Collector's Edition. You can get full info on all formats and pre-order at McCartney's online shop. All pre-orders come with a re-creation of the "Young Boy" maxi-single, which contains the home-recorded version of the song “Looking for You” and excerpts of “Oobu Joobu Part 1."

For Flaming Pie, McCartney brought in Jeff Lynne, with whom he had recently worked on the Beatles' Anthology project, and George Martin to co-produce the record with him. It would up being his highest-charting LP since 1982's Tug of War, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard album chart.

Paul McCartney, 'Flaming Pie' Super Deluxe Edition Track Listing

Disc 1

1. "The Song We Were Singing"

2. "The World Tonight"

3. "If You Wanna"

4. "Somedays"

5. "Young Boy"

6. "Calico Skies"

7. "Flaming Pie"

8. "Heaven on a Sunday"

9. "Used to Be Bad"

10. "Souvenir"

11. "Little Willow"

12. "Really Love You"

13. "Beautiful Night"

14. "Great Day"

Disc 2 (CD 2 - Demos & Home Recordings)

1 "The Song We Were Singing" [Home Recording]

2. "The World Tonight" [Home Recording]

3. "If You Wanna" [Home Recording]

4. "Somedays" [Home Recording]

5. "Young Boy" [Home Recording]

6. "Calico Skies" [Home Recording]

7. "Flaming Pie" [Home Recording]

8. "Souvenir" [Home Recording]

9. "Little Willow" [Home Recording]

10. "Beautiful Night" [1995 Demo]

11. "Great Day" [Home Recording]

Disc 3 (CD 3 - Studio Tracks)

1. "Great Day" [Acoustic]

2. "Calico Skies" [Acoustic]

3. "C'mon Down C'mon Baby"

4. "If You Wanna" [Demo]

5. "Beautiful Night" [Run Through]

6. "The Song We Were Singing" [Rough Mix]

7. "The World Tonight" [Rough Mix]

8. "Little Willow" [Rough Mix]

9. "Whole Life" [Rough Mix]

10. "Heaven on a Sunday" [Rude Cassette]

Disc 4 (CD 4 - B-sides)

1. "The Ballad of the Skeletons"

2. "Looking for You"

3. "Broomstick"

4. "Love Come Tumbling Down"

5. "Same Love"

6. "Oobu Joobu Part 1"

7. "Oobu Joobu Part 2"

8. "Oobu Joobu Part 3"

9. "Oobu Joobu Part 4"

10. "Oobu Joobu Part 5"

11. "Oobu Joobu Part 6"

Disc 5

1. "Flaming Pie at the Mill" (Spoken Word)

Disc 6 (DVD 1)

1. "In The World Tonight" (Documentary)

Disc 7 (DVD 2)

1. "Beautiful Night "

2. "Making of Beautiful Night"

3. "Little Willow"

4. "The World Tonight" [Dir. Alistair Donald]

5. "The World Tonight" [Dir. Geoff Wonfor]

6. "Young Boy" [Dir. Alistair Donald]

7. "Young Boy" [Dir. Geoff Wonfor]

8. "Flaming Pie" EPK 1

9. "Flaming Pie" EPK 2

10. "In the World Tonight" EPK

11. Flaming Pie Album Artwork Meeting

12. Tfi Friday Performances

13 David Frost Interview