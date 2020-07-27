Robert Plant Digs Up Unreleased Songs for New Solo Anthology

Robert Plant has unearthed three previously unreleased songs for a new career-spanning compilation, Digging Deep, out Oct. 2.

The unissued recordings are "Nothing Takes the Place of You," written by Toussaint McCall and recorded for the 2013 film Winter in the Blood; "Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up - Part 1)," which appears on the upcoming LP Band of Joy Volume 2; and a duet with Patty Griffin on a version of Charlie Feathers' rockabilly tune "Too Much Alike."

You can see the track listing below.

The limited-edition set — available on a two-CD package and through digital and streaming services — features 30 tracks from Plant's solo career, including material featured on his Digging Deep With Robert Plant podcast. The compilation follows a vinyl singles box set tied to the program's second season in 2019.

The first episode of that show's third season premieres today. You can listen to it below.

Digging Deep With Robert Plant will feature five new episodes premiering every two weeks, all recorded with BBC 6 Music's Matt Everitt in early 2020 before a live audience at London's Rough Trade East.

Plant recently teased the idea of funneling unheard music through his podcast. "I’ve got stuff that I did in New Orleans with the Li’l Band O’ Gold and Allen Toussaint," he told Classic Rock, noting that he has more than 40 unreleased cuts.

"I’ve done so many things. I’ve got a whole album, Band of Joy II, that I did with Buddy Miller and Patty Griffin. I’ve got stuff everywhere. So it might be a good way to gather some pretty powerful stuff and just eke it out there. … It’s not just about stuff that came out through the normal channels."

Robert Plant, 'Digging Deep' Track Listing

CD1

1. "Rainbow"

2. "Hurting Kind"

3. "Shine It All Around"

4. "Ship of Fools"

5. "Nothing Takes the Place of You"

6. "Darkness, Darkness"

7. "Heaven Knows"

8. "In the Mood"

9. "Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up - Part 1)"

10. "New World"

11. "Like I’ve Never Been Gone"

12. "I Believe"

13. "Dance with You Tonight"

14. "Satan Your Kingdom Must Come Down"

15. "Great Spirit" (Acoustic)

CD2

1. "Angel Dance"

2. "Takamba"

3. "Anniversary"

4. "Wreckless Love"

5. "White Clean & Neat"

6. "Silver Rider"

7. "Fat Lip"

8. "29 Palms"

9. "Last Time I Saw Her"

10. Embrace Another Fall"

11. "Too Much Alike" (Feat. Patty Griffin)

12. "Big Log"

13. "Falling in Love Again"

14. "Memory Song (Hello Hello)"

15. "Promised Land"