Queen Announce First Live Album and Home Video With Adam Lambert

Queen + Adam Lambert will release Live Around the World on audio and home video formats on Oct. 2. It's the first full-length project together.

“As we all grapple with the challenge of creating live shows in a world dominated by a formidable viral enemy," guitarist Brian May said in a press release, "it seemed the perfect time for us to create a collection of hand-picked live highlights from our Queen shows over the last seven years with our brother Adam Lambert."

The 20 tracks were recorded at various locations since 2014, with the most recent being their recreation of their Live Aid set at Fire Fight Australia this past February. "Fat Bottomed Girls" comes from their 2019 show in Dallas and features an appearance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. The home video adds Roger Taylor's drum battle with his son Rufus and May's "Lost Horizon" guitar solo.

Earlier this year, they put out a re-worked version of "We Are the Champions," titled "You Are the Champions," as a benefit for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization in their fight against the pandemic. As Lambert noted, it was their inability to remain on the road due to the coronavirus that prompted Live Around the World.

"“When we couldn’t tour this year we wanted to give the fans something in place of that, and a live album just felt right," he said. "It’s the first time we have released an album together and we have had a lot of fun putting it together, picking out favorite performances over the past seven years.”

"We hadn’t really watched those clips before, we were always too busy touring,” Taylor said. “We weren’t aware of how good the band sounded. So we thought, well, maybe there’s a live album of highlights of concerts that we’ve done over the last eight years with Adam Lambert to be made.”

You can pre-order Live Around the World in CD, CD/Blu-ray, CD/DVD and vinyl from any of the links here. Check out the trailer they've made for it and the track listing below.

Queen + Adam Lambert, 'Live Around the World' Track Listing

1. “Tear It Up”

2. “Now I'm Here”

3. “Another One Bites The Dust”

4. “Fat Bottomed Girls”

5. “Don't Stop Me Now”

6.“I Want To Break Free”

7. “Somebody to Love”

8. “Love Kills (The Ballad)"

9. “I Was Born to Love You”

10. “Under Pressure”

11. “Who Wants to Live Forever”

12. “The Show Must Go On”

13. “Love of My Life”

14. “Bohemian Rhapsody”

15. “Radio Ga Ga”

16. “Ay-Ohs

17. “Hammer to Fall”

18. “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”

19. “We Will Rock You”

20. “We Are the Champions”

Hollywood Records