Pantera’s 20th-Anniversary ‘Reinventing the Steel’ Set Announced

A special edition of Pantera's final album, Reinventing the Steel, will arrive on Oct. 30 in honor of its 20th anniversary. The three-CD set brings together a remastered version of the original LP, a new mix made by Terry Date, instrumental rough mixes of every song and covers of Black Sabbath (“Electric Funeral” and “Hole in the Sky") and Ted Nugent ("Cat Scratch Fever") songs.

The track listing, as well as Date's mixes of “Revolution Is My Name,” “Death Rattle,” and “We’ll Grind That Axe for a Long Time,” can be found below.

The producer, who worked on the band's definitive early-to-mid-'90s albums, said he didn't want to remix Reinventing the Steel, because he likes Sterling Winfield’s work on the original, according to a press release. But he eventually changed his mind because he felt fans wanted to hear his take on the material.

"I’m just trying to remember what we used to do as I’m going through this stuff," he said. "But the riffs and performances are strong. It’s just classic Pantera.”

A two-LP 180-gram vinyl set, featuring the Date mix and eight of the bonus tracks, will arrive Jan. 8, 2021. It's limited to 5,000 copies and comes in an embossed foil jacket. Both editions can be pre-ordered at Pantera's online store.

Released in 2000, Reinventing the Steel was a return to form for the band. Its back-to-basics sound ran contrary to the nu-metal that was popular at the time. But tensions among guitarist Dimebag Darrell, drummer Vinnie Paul and singer Phil Anselmo led to Pantera breaking up shortly after the album's release.

Pantera, 'Reinventing the Steel' 20th-Anniversary Edition Track Listing

Disc One: New Terry Date Mix

1. “Hellbound”

2. “Goddamn Electric”

3. “Yesterday Don’t Mean Shit”

4. “You’ve Got to Belong to It”

5. “Revolution Is My Name”

6. “Death Rattle”

7. “We’ll Grind That Axe for a Long Time”

8. “Uplift”

9. “It Makes Them Disappear”

10. “I’ll Cast a Shadow”

Disc Two: Original Album Remastered

1. “Hellbound”

2. “Goddamn Electric”

3. “Yesterday Don’t Mean Shit”

4. “You’ve Got to Belong to It”

5. “Revolution Is My Name”

6. “Death Rattle”

7. “We’ll Grind That Axe for a Long Time”

8. “Uplift”

9. “It Makes Them Disappear”

10. “I’ll Cast a Shadow”

11. “Goddamn Electric” – Radio Mix

12. “Revolution Is My Name” – Radio Edit

13. “I’ll Cast a Shadow” – Radio Edit

14. “Goddamn Electric” – Radio Edit

Disc Three: Bonus Tracks

1. “Avoid the Light”

2. “Immortally Insane”

3. “Cat Scratch Fever”

4. “Hole In the Sky”

5. “Electric Funeral”

6. “Hellbound”

7. “Goddamn Electric”

8. “Yesterday Don’t Mean Shit”

9. “You’ve Got to Belong to It”

10. “Revolution Is My Name”

11. “Death Rattle”

12. “We’ll Grind That Axe for a Long Time”

13. “Uplift”

14. “It Makes Them Disappear”

15. “I’ll Cast a Shadow”