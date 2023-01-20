Pantera Announces 2023 Tour With Lamb of God
Pantera will storm amphitheaters across North America this summer on a headlining tour with support from Lamb of God.
The 20-date trek will commence on July 28 in Burgettstown, Penn., and conclude on Sept. 15 in Bristow, Va. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 27.
This tour marks Pantera's first headlining jaunt since the groove-metal legends reunited late last year, partnering classic-era singer Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown with Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, who are paying tribute to the late "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott and Vincent "Vinnie Paul" Abbott, respectively.
The reconstituted lineup debuted on Dec. 2 at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Texcoco, Mexico, and has headlined a handful of other festivals, with several more on the docket for 2023. They'll also support Metallica on select dates of their M72 world tour throughout 2023 and 2024.
You can see all of Pantera's upcoming tour dates below.
When asked about the prospect of new Pantera music, Benante said he couldn't predict the future but didn't rule out the possibility.
"Creatively, if we are just flowing and getting going, and things are starting to be really good, musically speaking, you never know what could happen," he told BraveWords. "I’ve got tons of riffs. But we’re putting the cart before the horse. I like the positivity there, but I don’t know how people would react to that either at this point. I think first, let’s get out there and establish that we can play. I’m always open to the future.”
Pantera 2023-24 Tour
2023
May 20 – Daytona, FL @ Welcome to Rockville*
July 13 – Cadott, WI @ Rockfest*
July 15 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration*
July 28 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 29 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 31 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater#
Aug. 2 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 4 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium^
Aug. 5 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 6 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Aug. 8 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 9 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 11 – Montreal, QC @ Olympique Stadium^
Aug. 12 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 15 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 17 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 18 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium^
Aug. 20 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Aug. 25 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium^
Aug. 26 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 1 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium^
Sept. 3 - Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma*
Sept. 7 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sept. 8 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sept. 10 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival*
Sept. 12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sept. 15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 23 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life*
Oct. 7 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock*
Nov. 3 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center^
Nov. 10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field^
2024
Aug. 2 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium^
Aug. 9 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field^
Aug. 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium^
Aug. 23 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium^
Aug. 30 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field^
* Festival Date
# Support Act TBD
^ Pantera support for Metallica