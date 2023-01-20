Pantera Announces 2023 Tour With Lamb of God

Pantera will storm amphitheaters across North America this summer on a headlining tour with support from Lamb of God.

The 20-date trek will commence on July 28 in Burgettstown, Penn., and conclude on Sept. 15 in Bristow, Va. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 27.

This tour marks Pantera's first headlining jaunt since the groove-metal legends reunited late last year, partnering classic-era singer Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown with Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, who are paying tribute to the late "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott and Vincent "Vinnie Paul" Abbott, respectively.

The reconstituted lineup debuted on Dec. 2 at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Texcoco, Mexico, and has headlined a handful of other festivals, with several more on the docket for 2023. They'll also support Metallica on select dates of their M72 world tour throughout 2023 and 2024.

You can see all of Pantera's upcoming tour dates below.

When asked about the prospect of new Pantera music, Benante said he couldn't predict the future but didn't rule out the possibility.

"Creatively, if we are just flowing and getting going, and things are starting to be really good, musically speaking, you never know what could happen," he told BraveWords. "I’ve got tons of riffs. But we’re putting the cart before the horse. I like the positivity there, but I don’t know how people would react to that either at this point. I think first, let’s get out there and establish that we can play. I’m always open to the future.”

Pantera 2023-24 Tour

2023

May 20 – Daytona, FL @ Welcome to Rockville*

July 13 – Cadott, WI @ Rockfest*

July 15 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration*

July 28 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 29 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 31 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater#

Aug. 2 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 4 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium^

Aug. 5 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 6 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Aug. 8 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 9 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 11 – Montreal, QC @ Olympique Stadium^

Aug. 12 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 15 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 17 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 18 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium^

Aug. 20 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Aug. 25 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium^

Aug. 26 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 1 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium^

Sept. 3 - Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma*

Sept. 7 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sept. 8 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sept. 10 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival*

Sept. 12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sept. 15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 23 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life*

Oct. 7 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock*

Nov. 3 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center^

Nov. 10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field^

2024

Aug. 2 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium^

Aug. 9 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field^

Aug. 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium^

Aug. 23 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium^

Aug. 30 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field^

* Festival Date

# Support Act TBD

^ Pantera support for Metallica