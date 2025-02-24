Pantera Announces Summer 2025 US Tour
Pantera has announced a summer 2025 U.S. tour with support from Swedish melodic death metal stalwarts Amon Amarth.
The trek, dubbed "The Heaviest Tour of the Summer," begins on July 15 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, and concludes on Sept. 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.
Pantera's summer headlining tour will follow a stretch of spring and summer stadium dates supporting Metallica alongside Suicidal Tendencies. You can see all of their upcoming tour dates below.
The metal legends are now more than two years deep into their highly anticipated reunion. Principal members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown have been on the road with guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante since late 2022. Pantera will also take part in Black Sabbath's "Back to the Beginning" reunion show on July 5 in Birmingham, England, alongside Metallica, Slayer, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon and more.
Pantera Summer 2025 Tour With Amon Amarth
July 15 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 17 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 19 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 20 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 22 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 25 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 26 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
July 28 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 29 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
July 31 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 2 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 3 - Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 6 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 7 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Aug. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 23 - Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater
Aug. 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Aug. 29 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Aug. 31 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 2 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 3 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 5 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 6 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 8 - Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Sept. 10 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sept. 11 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Park
Sept. 13 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Pantera With Metallica and Suicidal Tendencies
April 19 - Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
April 24 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
May 1 - Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
May 7 - Blacksburg, VA @ Lane Stadium
May 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
May 28 - Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium
May 31 - Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium
June 3 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
June 8 - Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
June 14 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
June 22 - Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
June 29 - Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High