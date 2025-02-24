Pantera Announces Summer 2025 US Tour

Pantera has announced a summer 2025 U.S. tour with support from Swedish melodic death metal stalwarts Amon Amarth.

The trek, dubbed "The Heaviest Tour of the Summer," begins on July 15 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, and concludes on Sept. 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.

Pantera's summer headlining tour will follow a stretch of spring and summer stadium dates supporting Metallica alongside Suicidal Tendencies. You can see all of their upcoming tour dates below.

The metal legends are now more than two years deep into their highly anticipated reunion. Principal members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown have been on the road with guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante since late 2022. Pantera will also take part in Black Sabbath's "Back to the Beginning" reunion show on July 5 in Birmingham, England, alongside Metallica, Slayer, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon and more.

Pantera Summer 2025 Tour With Amon Amarth

July 15 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 17 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 19 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 20 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 22 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 25 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 26 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

July 28 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 29 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

July 31 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 2 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 3 - Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 6 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 7 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Aug. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 - Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater

Aug. 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Aug. 29 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Aug. 31 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 2 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 3 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 5 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 6 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 - Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Sept. 10 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 11 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Park

Sept. 13 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Pantera With Metallica and Suicidal Tendencies

April 19 - Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

April 24 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

May 1 - Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

May 7 - Blacksburg, VA @ Lane Stadium

May 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

May 28 - Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium

May 31 - Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium

June 3 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

June 8 - Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

June 14 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

June 22 - Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

June 29 - Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High