As the '80s came to a close and a new decade dawned, it was obvious that the heavy music landscape needed — and had begun to undergo — a radical shift.

It was a unique moment in hard rock and metal history where just about anything went: The old had not completely dissipated, and the new had not fully established its dominance. So, for the time being, they all had to play nice with one another, and fans reaped the benefits.

Glam metal bands had ruled the charts for nearly a full decade with few obstacles or interruptions. But their time was almost up, and you'll see precious few examples of the genre on our list of the Top 20 Hard Rock and Metal Albums of 1990.

In its place, a slew of heavier, darker and altogether weirder bands burst forth, foreshadowing the alternative revolution of the '90s. That included grunge, of course, but it also encompassed alt-rock, funk-metal and retro rock that, ironically, sounded fresh again on the heels of so much bloated, overproduced pop-metal.

Heavy metal — particularly thrash — was also enjoying its moment in the sun after bubbling underground for years. The genre's preeminent bands were making leaps and strides, hitting new creative and commercial peaks. Meanwhile, some of hard rock and metal's biggest names from years past made thunderous comebacks, reminding the new generation why they were such a force to be reckoned with in the first place.

