Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan has revealed the personal conversation he and Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul had at the funeral for Dimebag Darrell.

Bolan had a long and close relationship with both Paul and Dimebag, stemming from their bands' shared history. Skid Row was one of the first major mainstream acts to take Pantera on tour, bringing the then largely unknown metal group out for their 1992 trek.

During a recent appearance on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, Bolan revealed he wanted to link up with Pantera after hearing their 1990 album, Cowboys From Hell.

“When it was getting around to that time to go on tour – our own tour after Guns (n’ Roses). After we were out with Guns, we're like, ‘Man, let's get Pantera. They said yes, which was really cool. And it was funny because, and Phillip (Anselmo) will probably never admit to this, but he didn't want to do the tour.”

READ MORE: How Pantera's 'Cowboys From Hell' Became a Post-Thrash Moment

Bolan noted that he understood Anselmo’s opinion, given that Skid Row had been lumped in with hair metal bands of the ‘80s. However their 1991 album Slave to the Grind showcased a harsher, more heavy metal sound. As such, Bolan knew the two bands would be perfect together.

“Once we started, the tour kicked off, we were all so tight and such good friends,” the bassist remembered. “It was hilarity all the time.”

Rachel Bolan Hails Dimebag Darrell's Creativity

Bolan went on to recall his memories of Dimebag, describing him as “the most creative person I’ve ever met in my life.” Accordion to Bolan, the Pantera guitarist always had a video camera, shooting his own little movies on tour. At other times, Dimebag would record instrumental song ideas while touring. “That's the kind of guy he was. He never stopped creating and it was great.”

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Following Dimebag’s tragic murder in 2004, Bolan was one of the many rock stars in attendance at the Pantera guitarist’s funeral. During his Talk Is Jericho interview, Bolan recalled a poignant conversation with Paul.

Vinnie Paul's Heartfelt Words to Rachel Bolan

“At Dime's funeral, I was sitting there with Vin and he turns to me, he goes, ‘Man, I don't know if I ever have, but I want to thank you for taking us out on that tour,’” Bolan recounted. “I'm like, ‘Dude, that was years ago. You guys are so wildly successful right now. This isn't on me. This is on you guys, you know?”

“And he's like, ‘Nah, man.’ He goes, ‘You guys took a chance on such a heavy band. And I just wanted to say thanks for that.”

Bolan couldn’t help but feel moved after hearing how much Skid Row’s support meant to Pantera.

“And I was like, ‘S---, dude. I'm glad you guys said yes.’”