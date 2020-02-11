The Strokes Announce New LP, Share New Song ‘At the Door’

The Strokes will release their first new album in seven years, The New Abnormal, on April 10.

The band previewed the nine-track LP with "At the Door," an atmospheric new song that finds singer Julian Casablancas crooning in heavy vibrato over mountains of synth and palm-muted guitar.

"I can’t escape it / never gonna make it out of this in time," he sings. "I guess that’s just fine / I’m not there quite yet / My thoughts, such a mess / Like a little boy / What you running for?"

They paired the track with a trippy, '80s-styled animated video centered on a young boy's cosmic adventures. You can watch it below.

The clip's release follows its debut Monday at the New Hampshire rally of senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. During that show, the band also premiered another new song, the more upbeat rocker "Bad Decisions."

Producer Rick Rubin helmed The New Abnormal, their sixth full-length album, at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, Calif. The record — which follows 2013's Comedown Machine and the 2016 EP Future Present Past — also features two other new songs debuted onstage in recent months, "The Adults Are Talking" and "Ode to the Mets."

The new album's cover artwork is a painting, Bird on Money, by acclaimed artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. You can see the LP's track listing below.

The Strokes will promote the LP with a brief live run that kicks off Feb. 14 in Berlin. After a series of intentional dates that month, a North American leg launches March 5 in Vancouver and wraps March 14 in Los Angeles.

The Strokes, 'The New Abnormal' Track Listing

1. "The Adults Are Talking"

2. "Selfless"

3. "Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus"

4. "Bad Decisions"

5. "Eternal Summer"

6. "At The Door"

7. "Why Are Sundays So Depressing"

8. "Not The Same Anymore"

9. "Ode To The Mets"