Missing Persons, best known for New Wave-era favorites like "Words" and "Destination Unknown," are back with a new song. You can watch the exclusive premiere of "Lipstick" below.

The track is one of three originals on a covers-focused comeback album called Dreaming. Produced by Adam Hamilton (David Hasselhoff, William Shatner), the project includes tunes made famous by the Cars ("Just What I Needed"), Joy Division ("Love Will Tear Us Apart"), the Mamas and Papas ("California Dreamin'"), the The ("This Is the Day") and Strawberry Alarm Clock ("Incense and Peppermints"), among others. New songs also include the title track and "This Time."

"This was such an easy, breezy album to make, even though it’s been a long time coming," singer Dale Bozzio said in a press release announcing the record. "I think fans will really appreciate the sultriness of this direction of the music and the honesty of the vocals."

Dreaming will be available on CD and digital formats, as well as on limited-edition pink vinyl, on Friday. The "Lipstick" video was directed by Ean Elliot Clevenger and stars dancer Kylie Jackson.

Dale met drummer Terry Bozzio while both were working with Frank Zappa; they married in 1979. They formed Missing Persons with guitarist Warren Cuccurullo, then later added keyboardist Chuck Wild and bassist Patrick O'Hearn, another alum from Zappa's sessions for Joe's Garage. That lineup lasted though the mid '80s. The original trio reformed in 2001, but Terry Bozzio quickly departed; Cuccurullo left in 2014.

This is the first new Missing Persons album since 2014's Missing in Action. Bozzio was featured on that project alongside producer and multi-instrumentalist Billy Sherwood. She has also announced an upcoming autobiography titled Life Is So Strange, which will arrive later this year.