Melvins’ King Buzzo Announces ‘Gift of Sacrifice’ Album and Tour

Melvins frontman King Buzzo will release his second solo album, Gift of Sacrifice, on May 15.

He will support the record with an eight-week tour beginning on May 13 in Palm Springs, Calif., and concluding on July 6 in Los Angeles.

You can see the complete Gift of Sacrifice track listing and Buzzo's full tour itinerary below.

The album's first single, "Science in Modern America" is available now. You can listen to it below.

Unlike 2014's strictly solo This Machine Kills Artists, Buzzo is joined on the new album by Mr. Bungle bassist Trevor Dunn. The two previously performed together in Fantomas and as two-thirds of the Melvins "lite" lineup on 2012's Freak Puke.

Dunn will also accompany Buzzo on the upcoming tour.

“Gift of Sacrifice was a stone groove to record and it will be a fucking blast to finally hit the road with my buddy, Trevor Dunn,” King Buzzo said in a press release announcing the LP and tour. “Once we take the stage, I guarantee we’ll kick the crap out of this album.”

King Buzzo Featuring Trevor Dunn, 'Gift of Sacrifice' Track Listing

1. "Mental Vomit"

2. "Housing, Luxury, Energy"

3. "I’m Glad I Could Help"

4. "Delayed Clarity"

5. "Junkie Jesus"

6. "Science in Modern America"

7. "Bird Animal"

8. "Mock She"

9. "Acoustic Junkie"

King Buzzo Featuring Trevor Dunn 2020 Tour

May 13 - Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi

May 14 - Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar

May 15 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

May 17 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

May 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

May 19 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

May 21 - Tulsa, OK @ The Shrine

May 22 - Norman, OK @ Opolis

May 23 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links

May 24 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda

May 25 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live (Studio)

May 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Santos

May 28 - Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

May 29 Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

May 30 - Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theater

May 31 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

June 1 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

June 3 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

June 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

June 5 - New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

June 6 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

June 7 - Allston, MA @ Great Scott

June 8 - Albany, NY @ The Linda (WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio)

June 10 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

June 11 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

June 12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café

June 13 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

June 15 - Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records Cass Corridor

June 16 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

June 17 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

June 18 - Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley

June 19 - St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

June 20 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

June 21 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

June 22 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

June 23 - Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

June 24 - Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

June 26 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

June 28 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

June 29 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

July 1 - Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater

July 2 - Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret

July 3 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

July 5 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

July 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo