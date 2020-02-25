Melvins’ King Buzzo Announces ‘Gift of Sacrifice’ Album and Tour
Melvins frontman King Buzzo will release his second solo album, Gift of Sacrifice, on May 15.
He will support the record with an eight-week tour beginning on May 13 in Palm Springs, Calif., and concluding on July 6 in Los Angeles.
You can see the complete Gift of Sacrifice track listing and Buzzo's full tour itinerary below.
The album's first single, "Science in Modern America" is available now. You can listen to it below.
Unlike 2014's strictly solo This Machine Kills Artists, Buzzo is joined on the new album by Mr. Bungle bassist Trevor Dunn. The two previously performed together in Fantomas and as two-thirds of the Melvins "lite" lineup on 2012's Freak Puke.
Dunn will also accompany Buzzo on the upcoming tour.
“Gift of Sacrifice was a stone groove to record and it will be a fucking blast to finally hit the road with my buddy, Trevor Dunn,” King Buzzo said in a press release announcing the LP and tour. “Once we take the stage, I guarantee we’ll kick the crap out of this album.”
King Buzzo Featuring Trevor Dunn, 'Gift of Sacrifice' Track Listing
1. "Mental Vomit"
2. "Housing, Luxury, Energy"
3. "I’m Glad I Could Help"
4. "Delayed Clarity"
5. "Junkie Jesus"
6. "Science in Modern America"
7. "Bird Animal"
8. "Mock She"
9. "Acoustic Junkie"
King Buzzo Featuring Trevor Dunn 2020 Tour
May 13 - Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi
May 14 - Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar
May 15 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
May 17 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
May 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
May 19 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
May 21 - Tulsa, OK @ The Shrine
May 22 - Norman, OK @ Opolis
May 23 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links
May 24 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda
May 25 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live (Studio)
May 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Santos
May 28 - Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco
May 29 Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
May 30 - Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theater
May 31 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
June 1 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
June 3 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
June 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
June 5 - New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom
June 6 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
June 7 - Allston, MA @ Great Scott
June 8 - Albany, NY @ The Linda (WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio)
June 10 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
June 11 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
June 12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café
June 13 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
June 15 - Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records Cass Corridor
June 16 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme
June 17 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
June 18 - Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley
June 19 - St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
June 20 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
June 21 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
June 22 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
June 23 - Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews
June 24 - Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room
June 26 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
June 28 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
June 29 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux
July 1 - Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater
July 2 - Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret
July 3 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
July 5 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
July 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo