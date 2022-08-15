Melvins Announce New Album ‘Bad Mood Rising’

Melvins have announced a new album named Bad Mood Rising and released a limited-edition handmade vinyl version that sold out almost instantly.

The six-track follow-up to Five Legged Dog – their second LP of 2021 and their first fully acoustic work – became available on Sunday as a handmade blood-orange vinyl record. Blue and mint editions will go on sale on Aug. 21, with factory vinyl and CD versions reportedly set to follow on Sept. 9.

Two songs, “Never Say You’re Sorry” and “The Receiver and the Empire State,” appeared on the band's recent EP, Lord of the Flies. A third piece, the 12-minute “Mister Dog Is Totally Right,” has been featured in their current live sets. The complete track listing for the album can be seen below.

Listen to Melvins’ ‘Never Say You’re Sorry’

“The best part about a new Melvins album is that you’re never quite sure what you’re going to get. That’s the genius of these guys!” Amphetamine Reptile Records said in a statement. “With Bad Mood Rising it’s a tuned-down rock ’n’ roll nightmare. Big riffs and scary vocals.

“The album starts with ‘Mister Dog Is Totally Right,’ which … also features guest guitarist Dylan Carlson from the world-famous band, Earth. What a treat! From there it goes into ‘Never Say You’re Sorry.’ It sounds like the way a big mean dog walks. Great fun! The rest of the album rounds out nicely. ‘Hammering’ might be one of the catchiest songs the Melvins have ever written.”

Watch Melvins’ Live Version of 'Mister Dog Is Totally Right'

Melvins start the Five Legged Tour on Sept. 5 in San Francisco. It ends on Oct. 29 in Los Angeles, with support from We Are the Asteroid.

Melvins, 'Bad Mood Rising' Track Listing

Side A

1. “Mister Dog is Totally Right”

2. “Never Say You're Sorry”

Side B

3. “My Discomfort is Radiant”

4. “It Won’t Or It Might”

5. “Hammering”

6. “The Receiver and The Empire State”