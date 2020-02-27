Def Leppard to Release ‘London to Vegas’ Live Set

Def Leppard have confirmed the April 24 release of London to Vegas, a collection of two recent concerts.

Compiled on four CDs and two Blu-rays or DVDs, London to Vegas consists of a December 2018 concert at London's O2 Arena, where the band performed 1987's Hysteria in its entirety, and a date from its Sin City residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

The Hysteria at the O2 disc includes a mini-documentary called "Hysteria: Then And Now"; Hits Vegas features a behind-the-scenes bonus feature.

The package adds a 40-page hardcover book and is housed in a 10" box. You can watch a trailer for it below.

The band is now accepting pre-orders at its webstore, complete with various merchandise bundles that add a T-shirt, set lists hand-written by Joe Elliott, replica backstage laminates and screen prints.

Fans can also purchase just the O2 show on a Blu-ray and DVD-CD combo, the Hysteria section on crystal clear vinyl and the acoustic portion of the Vegas set (which includes “Let Me Be the One,” “We Belong,” “Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad” and “Two Steps Behind”) on a double-sided picture disc.

You can see the track listing below.

A month before London to Vegas arrives, Def Leppard will put out The Early Years 79-81, a five-disc box consisting of their first two records, B-sides, rarities and live tracks.

Def Leppard, 'London to Vegas' Track Listing

Disc One, 'Hysteria at the O2'

1. "Intro"

2. "Women"

3. "Rocket"

4. "Animal"

5. "Love Bites"

6. "Pour Some Sugar on Me"

7. "Armageddon It"

8. "Stephen Clark Tribute"

9. "Gods of War"

10. "Don't Shoot Shotgun"

11. "Run Riot"

12. "Hysteria"

13. "Excitable"

14. "Love and Affection"

15. "Encore"

16. "Wasted"

17. "When Love and Hate Collide"

18. "Let's Get Rocked"

19. "Rock of Ages"

20. "Photograph"

Disc Two, 'Hits Vegas, Live at Planet Hollywood'

1. "Die Hard the Hunter"

2. "Animal"

3. "Excitable"

4. "Foolin'"

5. "Too Late for Love"

6. "Billy's Got a Gun"

7. "Slang"

8. "Promises"

9. "Paper Sun"

10. "Let It Go"

11. "Mirror, Mirror (Look Into My Eyes)"

12. "Bringin' on the Heartbreak"

13. "Switch 625"

14. "Let Me Be the One"

15. "We Belong"

16. "Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad"

17. "Two Steps Behind"

18. "Now"

19. "Rocket"

20. "Let's Get Rocked"

21. "Hysteria"

22. "Love Bites"

23. "Armageddon It"

24. "Pour Some Sugar on Me"

25. "Action"

26. "Let's Go"

27. "Rock of Ages"

28. "Photograph"