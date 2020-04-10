Iggy Pop Box Set to Focus on First Two David Bowie-Produced LPs

Iggy Pop will release expanded remastered versions of his David Bowie-produced albums The Idiot and Lust for Life as part of a new seven-disc deluxe box set. He's advancing The Bowie Years with an alternate mix of "China Girl," which you can listen to below.

Due on May 29, The Bowie Years includes remastered versions of both 1977 studio projects, along with outtakes, alternate mixes and a 40-page book. The Idiot and Lust for Life will be paired with an additional album of live material to create stand-alone two-disc deluxe editions, as well.

The Idiot kicked off Bowie's famed Berlin era, and also marked Pop's solo debut after rising to fame with the Stooges. Sessions began before Bowie recorded Low, which was then followed by Pop's Lust for Life.

"A lot of people were curious about me," Pop told The New York Times in 2016. "But he was the one who had enough truly in common with me, and who actually really liked what I did and could get on board with it – and who also had decent enough intentions to help me out. He did a good thing."

"China Girl," co-written by Pop and Bowie, first appeared on The Idiot then became more widely known through a remake from Bowie's 1983 smash Let's Dance. His update reached the Top 10 in the U.S. and No. 2 in the U.K.

The Bowie Years arrives on the heels of Pop's 18th studio album Free, which was issued last September. More recently, Bowie's estate released a previously unseen video for "Repetition 97," compiled from clips of rehearsals filmed by Tim Pope before the Earthling tour in 1997.