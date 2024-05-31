A previously unreleased version of the Who's classic "I Can't Explain" by David Bowie has been unveiled ahead of the June 14 release of the upcoming Bowie box Rock 'n' Roll Star!

The song, recorded in 1972 during the sessions for Bowie's star-making The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars album, is a relatively faithful cover of the Who's 1964 single, the band's first released under that name (their debut, "Zoot Suit," was recorded as the High Numbers).

Bowie later re-recorded "I Can't Explain" for his 1973 covers album Pin Ups, but that version was slowed down and glammed up. This newly unearthed take from June 24, 1972, referred to as the "Trident Studios Version - Take 2," retains the crunching power chords of the Who's original.

You can listen to Bowie's 1972 version of "I Can't Explain" below.

"I Can't Explain" follows the release of a demo version of "Ziggy Stardust" and a first-take, alternate recording of "Lady Stardust" from the upcoming box set.

What's on David Bowie's 'Rock 'n' Roll Star!' Box?

The five-CD/Blu-ray set Rock 'n' Roll Star charts the rise of not only Bowie's greatest album but also his most popular character through various demos, BBC performances, live songs and session outtakes from the era. Nearly 30 of the tracks are previously unreleased.

Starting in February 1971 with a San Francisco Hotel recording of "So Long 60s," the box includes recording sessions, radio and TV appearances and live tracks from Bowie and the Spider From Mars' Oct. 1, 1972, show at Boston Music Hall.