Eagles ‘Live From the Forum’ Concert Film Will Debut This Weekend

A brand new Eagles concert film, Live From the Forum MMXVIII, will debut on ESPN on Sunday.

The 26-song collection, complied from three September 2018 shows at the Los Angeles arena, will be the band's first official release since the death of co-founding member Glenn Frey in 2016, and mark the recorded debut of new members Deacon Frey and Vince Gill.

“Music and sports fans have been shut out from live events for more than three months," said Eagles manager Irving Azoff. "The premiere of Live From the Forum MMXVIII, this July 4th weekend on ESPN, is the Eagles’ gift to their fans. We are honored to be part of ESPN's Sunday night programming, the home of such acclaimed shows as 30 for 30 and The Last Dance."

Vinyl, CD, Blu-ray and DVD versions of the show will be released on Oct. 16. They are available for pre-order now at the Eagles' official website.

You can see the track listing below.

'Eagles Live From the Forum MMXVIII' Track Listing

1. "Seven Bridges Road"

2. Joe Walsh: “How ya doin?”

3. "Take It Easy"

4. "One of These Nights"

5. Don Henley: “Good evening, ladies and gentlemen”

6. "Take It to the Limit"

7. "Tequila Sunrise"

8. "In the City"

9. Timothy B. Schmit: “Hey, everybody, that’s Joe Walsh”

10. "I Can't Tell You Why"

11. "New Kid in Town"

12. Don Henley: “Just want to thank all of you…”

13. "How Long"

14. Deacon Frey: “Hello, everybody…”

15. "Peaceful Easy Feeling"

16. "Ol' 55"

17. "Lyin' Eyes"

18. "Love Will Keep Us Alive"

19. Vince Gill: “How about a nice hand for California, man...”

20. "Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away"

21. "Those Shoes"

22. "Already Gone"

23. "Walk Away"

24. Joe Walsh: “Is everybody OK?”

25. "Life's Been Good"

26. "The Boys of Summer"

27. "Heartache Tonight"

28. "Funk #49"

29. "Life in the Fast Lane"

30. "Hotel California"

31. "Rocky Mountain Way"

32. "Desperado"

33. "The Long Run"

Rhino