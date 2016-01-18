Top 10 Underrated Eagles Songs

4

The Eagles returned to their country rock roots with this plaintive ballad from Frey and Henley, which they not only wrote together, they also alternated lead vocals. The lyric perfectly captures both the fading thrill of the '70s club scene, and the malaise that had begun to creep into the band: "Same dancers in the same old shoes / Some habits that you just can't lose / There's no telling what a man might use / After the thrill is gone." The track also captures some of Henley and Frey's best close harmony singing.