Richie Sambora Reportedly Upset Over Portrayal in Bon Jovi Doc

Richie Sambora is reportedly unhappy about the way he is portrayed in the upcoming Bon Jovi documentary series, Thank You, Goodnight.

In an interview with People, Jon Bon Jovi revealed that he invited Sambora over to his home to screen the documentary. “There’s never animosity,” the singer insisted, however a representative for Sambora painted things a little differently.

"Richie flew out to see Jon and brought him a birthday present — a really nice guitar — but they screened Jon's documentary instead,” the source told People. “Richie left after the third episode because he was sick and tired of what he was seeing."

Sambora – who quit Bon Jovi in 2013 to focus on his family – contributed extensive interviews for the docuseries. In the show, he admitted: “I don’t regret leaving the situation, but I regret how I did it.” Still, the guitarist was reportedly disappointed by the way he was portrayed in Thank You, Goodnight.

"He didn't like the way he was being cast,” Sambora's representative claimed. “He disagrees with how they framed his departure from the band and to him, the currency of happiness is more important than the currency of money."

Could Richie Sambora Reunite With Bon Jovi?

In the wake of Sambora’s departure, Bon Jovi enlisted Phil X - who had previously filled in for Sambora in 2011 – as the band’s new guitarist. He’s been working with them ever since, and is featured on the group’s upcoming album Forever.

Of course, fans still pine for Sambora’s return, and both sides have left the door open to a possible reunion.

“[A reunion] definitely could happen. It's just a question of when everybody's ready to go do it," Sambora said last November, before adding “it's time to do it.”

“I’ve been waiting at the door for 10 years,” Bon Jovi admitted to People. “But just to be clear, there was nothing but love. There was never a fight. Ultimately being in a rock band is not a life sentence. He had to deal with his other issues.”